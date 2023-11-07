Polarizer Film Market Key Player Profiles, Critical Insights, Business Strategies And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Polarizer Film Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Polarizer Film Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Polarizer Film Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Polarizing film refers to an optical film, which lets light waves of a specific polarization pass and blocks light waves of other polarizations. This film is made up of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). Its polarization characteristics allows only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Moreover, it is being used in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, lenses, and optical filters. It is also used to convert a beam of light of undefined or mixed polarization into a beam of well-defined polarization, which is polarized light. The increasing growth of consumer electronics industry and growing usage as raw materials for the polarizer film are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising expansion of consumer electronics industry worldwide is contributing towards the growth of the Global Polarizer Film Market, as its widely used in panels of liquid crystal displays. For instance - as per Statista - as of 2023, revenue in the worldwide Consumer Electronics market is estimated at USD 1,103 billion, and as per projection, the market is expected to grow annually by CAGR of 2.17% between 2023 & 2027 to reach USD 1309.67 billion towards the end of 2027. Also, increasing demand for reflective polarizing films and stringent government regulations towards packaging of electronic products would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the volatility in prices of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Polarizer Film Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing demand for polarizer films in consumer electronics industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of consumer electronics industry as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nitto

CMMT

Samsung SDI

Sumitomo

BenQ

LG Chem

SAPO

Sanritz

Optimax

Polatechno

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, China-based Ningbo Shanshan announced the acquisition of LG Chem's polarizer business. Moreover, the company would raise USD 438 million in a share placement to fund acquisition of LG Chem's LCD polarizer business in China, Taiwan and South Korea.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type

Thin Film Transistor (TFT)

Twisted Nematic (TN )

Super Twisted Nematic (STN)

By Contrast Type

High

Low

By Industry Vertical

LCD Displays

OLED Displays

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

