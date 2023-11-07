Smartwatch Chips Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2030

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Smartwatch Chips Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Smartwatch Chips Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Smartwatch Chips Market is valued at approximately USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Smartwatch Chips are a form of microchip that is specially developed for smartwatches. They are deployed to operate and power the devices. It is essential because it improves the performance and efficiency of smartwatches. The rising popularity of IoT, growing health awareness among consumers, and increasing demand for fitness equipment are primary factors that are fueling the market growth across the globe.

The surging demand for wearable devices is propelling the demand for smartwatch chips, which is augmenting the market growth. According to the Statista analysis, it was estimated that the number of connected wearable devices was valued at 593 million in 2018, which is anticipated to reach 1,105 million devices by the end of 2022. Accordingly, the high penetration of connected wearable devices is directly influencing the market demand in the global market. Moreover, growing investment in technological development, as well as the rising initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the shortage of semiconductors is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smartwatch Chips Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for wearable devices, along with the rising presence of prominent companies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing popularity of IoT, as well as the flourishing growth of the consumer electronics industry in the regional market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Broadcom

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Silicon Laboratories

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Qualcomm announced the introduction of the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor for future smartwatches. The AON CO-processor handles offload experiences including haptics, continuous heart rate monitoring, steps, timers, and alarms with speedier tilt-to-wake responsiveness.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

32-bit

64-bit

Others

By Application:

Android System Smartwatch

IOS System Smartwatch

Windows System Smartwatch

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

