Global Rainwear Market Analysis By Industry Growth Rate, Future Dynamics And Innovative Strategies By 2032

Global Rainwear Market is valued approximately USD 3663.22 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . The market is primarily driven by the developing fashion trend of rainwear as well as the rising popularity of rainwear among working populations worldwide. The relevance of rainwear as a fashion statement has increased, especially among millennials. Color-blocked street fashion trends are taking over and growing the industry. Due to their innovative designs, translucent lace raincoats and water-repellent trench coats are becoming more and more popular. As a result, it is anticipated that the market would expand significantly during the following years. However, high cost of rainwear may halt market growth.

Over the projected period, the popularity of outdoor leisure activities including hiking, camping, and running will also contribute to an increase in the demand for rainwear. According to the 2021 Outdoor Participation Trends study, in 2020, 53% of Americans aged 6 and older participated in outdoor recreation at least once, the highest participation percentage ever. Americans aged 6 and over engaged in at least one outdoor activity in 2020, totaling 160.7 million. In comparison to 2019, around 7.1 million more Americans enjoyed outdoor activities in 2020. Furthermore, according to the ISPO survey on outdoor consumers in 2021, throughout Europe, 81% of people participated in outdoor activities in year 2020. As a result, rising outdoor activities among various region is fostering the market growth. In addition, increase in usage coupled with rise in population is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, advent of counterfeit brands stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Rainwear Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of large working population, growing participation in outdoor activities. Whereas North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising outdoor creativities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Patagonia, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

The North Face (VF Outdoor LLC)

Wildcraft India Private Limited

NZ Seasonalwear Pvt Ltd

Stutterheim

Ducktail Rainwear

Marmot Mountain, LLC

Arc'teryx(Amer Sports Corporation)

Outdoor Research

Recent Developments in the Market:



In March 2021, North Face re-released The Apex Flex and Dryzzle waterproof jackets. The adjustable hood, Velcro cuff tabs, snap-locking storm flap, and other features of the North Face Dryzzle are all intended to trap body heat while acting as a reliable wind and rain barrier. New colours for both men and women have been added to the Apex Flex. In January 2022, Stutterheim and Ghostly International entered a cooperation. Under these, the company would develop raincoats. The unisex coat gives Stutterheim's light raincoat, which is perfect for warmer weather and transitional seasons, a Ghostly twist. It would have two front pockets, silver snap buttons, a black cotton drawstring, and be available in a limited quantity.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Jackets

Pants

Suits

By End User:

Men

Women

Kids

By distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

