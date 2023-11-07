Pet Travel Services Market Size, Research Report By Basic Information, Competitors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Pet Travel Services Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Pet Travel Services Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Pet Travel Services Market is valued approximately USD 1.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.63% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The rapid rise in pet adoption among millennials and young Generation is a significant factor that is anticipated to raise demand for pet training services internationally, which will further enhance demand for the pet travel services industry. Additionally, increased humanization trends, pet adoption rates, and the amount of visitors taking their pets with them on vacation are all factors contributing to the market's expansion.

People all throughout the world are adopting more pets as companions, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds. There are several advantages to owning a companion animal, including a decrease in stress, an increase in confidence, the maintenance of heart health, and the management of blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These advantages have all been scientifically verified, which encourages people to keep pets. According to a 2021 survey by the American Pet Products Association, there are 69 million dog-owning households in the United States. The industry has grown as a result of an increase in the number of people adopting dogs since they offer companionship and emotional support. Adopting pets has therefore recently gained popularity among families, especially nuclear families. Approximately 90.5 million households in the United States, or 70%, have pets, according to the APPA Survey 2021-2022. Furthermore, growing pet-friendly traveling services & hotels is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Pet Travel Services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Travel Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of market revenue, North America dominated due to increased pet ownership and rising concern for animal welfare. While Asia Pacific is predicted to see the highest CAGR during the projected period due to factors including rising interest in adopting companion animals and expanding disposable income, the region's pet care expenditure is expected to increase there. Additionally, the growing increase of tourism in nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the market opportunity is expanding as pet taxi services become more prevalent in developing nations.

Airpets International

Air Animal, Inc.

Happy Tails Travel, Inc.

Royal Paws

Blue Collar Pet Transport

Citizen Shipper

Starwood Pet Travel

World care Pet Transport Inc.

PetRelocation, Inc

Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd

In February 2022, The self-service pet travel booking platform Avvinue announced the beta testing of The company's platform, which is available for testing by the general public, assists travellers in finding and booking flights on more than 500 pet-friendly airlines that allow passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin, in cargo, or on private shared charter planes.

In April 2022, Uber announced its plans for a launch of new service in which it would allow customers to book journeys with their pets.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Pet Type offerings of key players.

By Pet Type:

Dog

Cats

Others

By Travel Type:

Domestic

International

By Application:

Transportation

Relocation

By Booking Type:

Online & phone bookings

Offline bookings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

