Detox Drinks Market Insights (2023-2030) Industry Demand, SWOT Analysis And Key Growth Factors 2032

Global Detox Drinks Market is valued at approximately USD 4.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.05% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Detox drinks generally combine water with fruit, vegetables, herbs, or other natural substances that helps the individual's body to work more effectively and remove toxins from the system. Fruit-based infused water, juices, coffees, smoothies, and teas are some of the most well-liked and commonly regarded drinks. Factors such as the rising use of new dietary regimes to influence consumer behavior patterns and promote consumption, coupled with the growing trend for detoxification are the key factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

The increasing availability of convenient and ready to drink packaged healthy beverages is acting as a major driving factor that is leading the market expansion at a substantial rate. According to Statista, in 2022, the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee & tea segment generate revenue of around USD 126.04 billion which is an increase of USD 101.15 billion from 2021. Moreover, it is projected that the sector constantly grows and reached USD 179.39 billion by 2027. Thereby, the high demand for the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee and tea is exhibiting a positive influence on the demand of detox drinks in the global market. Furthermore, , surging demand for health and wellness products among millennials, as well as the growing responsiveness about potential health benefits associated with the beverages are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of strong scientific claims on detox drinks efficacy and lack of awareness among the population is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Detox Drinks Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high taxes imposed on carbonated drinks, along with the increasing trend of rejuvenation of the human body. Whereas, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing demand for natural products and increasing launch of its new fruit-infused water in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Suja Life LLC

Dr Stuart's Teas

Raw Generation Inc,

Pukka Herbs

Juice Generation

Yogi Juice Bar

Cooler Cleanse LLC

Purearth Life Ltd.

PUR Cold Pressed Juice

Akiva Love

Recent Developments in the Market:

In march 2022, Drunken Monkey- a Hyderabad startup chain declared that the company is introducing unique detox smoothie drinks that is prepared by the usage of mint, apple, avocado and others.

In June 2020, Gerber announced the launch of 'organic fruit-infused water' that is designed for toddlers and is free of sugars and artificial preservatives. This refreshing drink is beneficial for maintaining hydration levels in babies along with is highly convenient for on-the-go activities.

By Drinks Type:

Juice Concentrate

Water Infused

Smoothies

Tea & Coffee

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

