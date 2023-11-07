Deep Learning Market 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global Deep Learning Market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period. North America is expected to be a prominent region for deep learning, driven by substantial investments in the research and development of deep learning software, platforms, applications, and systems across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, the increasing demand for deep learning technology in the European financial services industry for tasks like natural language processing and voice/speech recognition is anticipated to fuel the deep learning market in the coming years.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100019

In November 2017, Google introduced Colaboratory, a collaboration tool that allows users to run code and display output within a document, based on the open-source Jupyter platform for Python programming. This innovative tool enables users to share and use notebooks with others without the need for installation on their computers. The market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 30.87% during the forecast period.

The global deep learning market is segmented based on four key factors:

SoftwareHardwareServicesSignal RecognitionData MiningImage RecognitionOthersSecurityRetailManufacturingAutomotiveBFSIMedia & EntertainmentAgricultureHealthcareOthers

The global deep learning market spans various regions, including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Leading players in the global deep learning market include:



Mellanox Technologies (USA)

Adapteva, Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

Baidu Inc (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Amazon Inc. (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea)

Micron Technology (USA)

Sensory Inc. (USA)

Xilinx Inc. (USA) Google LLC (USA)



