B2B E-Commerce Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Overview And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an extensive report on the B2B E-Commerce market, providing valuable insights into the factors shaping its growth. This comprehensive report delves into critical information about market drivers, constraints, and opportunities, empowering readers to gain a deep understanding of the markets dynamics. Additionally, the report offers a detailed analysis of industry developments and emerging trends in the B2B E-Commerce market. It also conducts a comprehensive assessment of the market at both the global and regional levels, offering profound insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global B2B E-Commerce market reached a substantial size, with a value of $6.8 trillion. The market is projected to witness significant growth, with a forecast to reach around $26.5 trillion by 2030. This impressive growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving the Market

Several key factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the B2B E-Commerce market:

: The increasing number of millennial shoppers will be a major driver of B2B E-Commerce market growth. The convenience offered by B2B E-Commerce platforms is a significant contributing factor. B2B E-Commerce platforms offer various benefits, including increased efficiency and improved customer experience.: The market is expected to witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years, thanks to advancements in delivery services. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) have significantly transformed the landscape of B2B E-Commerce. Moreover, efforts to enhance the consumer experience are also expected to contribute to the markets growth.: Companies are making substantial investments in enhancing their capabilities. For example, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd. announced the development of an in-house fund of $60 million to $100 million in 2019. These investments are expected to boost the B2B E-Commerce market. However, the complexity of B2B E-Commerce services may pose some limitations on market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in the user base of online delivery portals. Many companies were forced to adopt online methods to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. This surge in online activities positively influenced the market. The market is also expected to witness potential opportunities in the future due to the substantial increase in internet penetration.



Asia-Pacific : The B2B E-Commerce market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The regions large population and steadily rising internet usage are key factors contributing to this growth. Moreover, businesses in the region are increasingly shifting their operations online. North America : North America is poised to make a significant contribution to the B2B E-Commerce market, primarily due to the presence of prominent industry giants like Inc. and eBay Inc.

Regional AnalysisKey Market Players

Prominent players in the B2B E-Commerce market include:



Amazon

Alibaba

Rakuten

IndiaMART

Walmart

Mercateo

Magento (Adobe)

Global Sources

Cdiscount Pro

Price Minister SAS

Fnac Pro Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented based on:

Deployment Model :



Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented Intermediary-oriented

Application :



Home & Kitchen

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Healthcare

Clothing

Beauty & Personal Care

Sports Apparels

Books & Stationary

Automotive Others

