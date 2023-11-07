C5ISR Market Covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " C5ISR Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global C5ISR Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The C5ISR is an acronym for command; control; computers; communications; combat; and intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance. C5ISR refers to military intelligence system comprised of servers, workstations, and cybersecurity defenses, such as Linux system hardening security software or self-encrypting storage drives, utilized for the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities of nearby ground vehicles, aircraft, and foot soldiers. The growing military expenditure from major economies and increasing adoption of unmanned platforms as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute)s global Military Expenditure Database in 2020, global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, and it further increased to USD 2113 billion in 2021, In addition, in 2021, US spent around USD 801 billion in military spending and accounted for 62 per cent of total expenditure, followed by China and India with USD 293 billion & USD 76.6 billion respectively. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic partnership to leverage the growing demand for C5ISR Systems. For instance, in April 2022, Bandung, Indonesia based defence electronics firm PT Len Industri entered in an agreement with Thales to strengthen collaboration in defence technology developments to support Indonesias defence modernization plans. Under this partnership both the players would jointly work towards development of radars, command-and-control systems (C2), military satellites, C5ISR (command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), electronic warfare (EW), UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and combat management systems (CMS). Also, rising concern over territorial conflicts coupled with increasing evolution of military surveillance systems are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high design & development cost associated with C5ISR System impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global C5ISR Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing military expenditure and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of defense sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global C5ISR Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Airbus

BAE Systems plc

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Naval

Airborne

Land

By Application

Surveillance and reconnaissance

Communications

Command and control

Intelligence

Computers

Combat systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

