Domestic Tourism Market Booming Growth In Future Scope 2023-2032

Global Domestic Tourism Market is valued approximately USD 1427.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Domestic travel is defined as travel within a single country. Domestic travellers are people who travel to a nearby state. Due to its impact on local expenditure, domestic travel is essential to the domestic economy. This raises the local government's financial resources, which it may employ to modernise the community's services and infrastructure while also enhancing the quality of life for its residents. The major driving factor for the market are rising domestic income, and rising demand for camping industry. Moreover, increasing use of social media has led the adoption domestic tourism is creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Increasing revenue of camping industry is driving the growth for the camping furniture market. For instance: the U.S. government facilitates campsite booking through the government site at low accommodation charges as compared to the privately owned travel agencies. The increasing use of social media has led the adoption of domestic travel across the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, May 2021, there were more than 1 billion Instagram monthly active users worldwide. And the increase in travel is increase as the millennials are eager to spend more. According to the Hospitality Net, consumers earning more than USD 100,000 are driving the expansion of the luxury travel market in the United States. In 2021, 34% of the population has booked a vacation, up from 19% in 2020.

Additionally, with the rising and high need for traveller services, the acceptance and demand for Traveler Security Services is expected to develop during the forecast period. Along with this, nearly 85% of tourists under 30 years old, according to the World Tourism Organization, acquire ideas for their trips from online social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat in 2019. Social media has a big impact on them and frequently inspires them to travel. Therefore, during the projected period, individuals in the under-30 age bracket are likely to account for a sizable portion of the domestic tourism industry. However, the high cost of Domestic Tourism stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Domestic Tourism Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, Europe controlled the market. Europe is home to some of the most well-known countries and cities in the world, many of which have fascinating history, contrasting cultures, and magnificent natural settings. According to Dream Big Travel Far, there were 682 million domestic arrivals in European countries in 2019. From 2023 to 2030, Asia Pacific is anticipated to growing with fastest CAGR. The rapid rise in middle class income households in developing countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area, has had a significant impact on domestic travel and tourism. Even though there is a positive correlation between the growth of GDP per capita and domestic spending, the wide variations in performance between the countries are caused by the tourism industry's different levels of maturity, income levels, the state of its infrastructure, and the geopolitical and economic environments in each of the countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Expedia Group

Cox and Kings Ltd.

Kensington Tours

Micato Safari

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Tauck, Inc.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

La Vacanza Travel

Butterfield & Robinson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Tour offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Tour:

Adventure

Spiritual/Cultural

Sports

Weekend getaways

Others (business, organized tours)

By Tourism:

Local travel

Interstate travel

By Mode of Booking:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

