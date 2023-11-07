B2B Mobility Sharing Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently unveiled a comprehensive report on the B2B Mobility Sharing market, providing valuable insights into the various factors influencing its growth. This extensive report delves into critical information regarding market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, empowering readers to grasp the dynamics of the market. Additionally, it offers a detailed analysis of industry developments and emerging trends that are shaping the B2B Mobility Sharing market. The report also provides a thorough assessment of the market on both global and regional scales, catering to the informational needs of businesses and stakeholders.
In 2021, the global B2B Mobility Sharing market boasted a substantial size, reaching $231.1 billion. The market is poised for sustained growth and is projected to attain an estimated value of $411.7 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1324
Unveiling Business-to-Business Mobility Sharing
Business-to-business (B2B) mobility sharing enables businesses to share their mobility services, primarily car services, with other businesses. The primary goal is to reduce the need for parking space and decrease traffic congestion. B2B mobility sharing also allows companies to share car services within their organization, contributing to the alleviation of traffic congestion.
Key Factors Influencing the Market
The growth of the B2B Mobility Sharing market is influenced by various factors: Government Initiatives
: Rising government initiatives aimed at addressing environmental issues are expected to be a primary driver of market growth. The increasing global population has significant environmental implications. Reduced car usage can help mitigate pollution, potentially boosting the growth of the B2B Mobility Sharing market. Travel Activities and Daily Commutes
: Growing travel activities and the need for daily commutes are expected to benefit the market. Shared rides among family, friends, and colleagues are on the rise due to the need for cost-effective and efficient transportation. Environmental Concerns
: With pollution from transportation on the rise, environmental concerns are expected to drive market growth. Many individuals who previously hired private drivers due to cost considerations have shifted their preferences to shared transportation. These actions are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global B2B Mobility Sharing market.
However, the preference for not traveling with strangers may limit the markets growth.
Impact of COVID-19
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of various industries and transportation activities. Restrictions imposed by governments to curb the spread of the virus resulted in limited mobility sharing activities. Additionally, manufacturing plants were closed, hampering production and limiting the B2B mobility sharing market. Work-from-home policies adopted by companies further reduced commute activities, resulting in a significant drop in market revenue.
Regional Analysis
North America : North America leads the B2B Mobility Sharing market, driven by stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments. High disposable income and growing awareness of rising pollution rates contribute to the growth of B2B mobility sharing in the region.
Key Market Players
Prominent players in the B2B Mobility Sharing market include:
Ola Zipcar DriveNow Zoomcar Car2go ParkatmyHouse Lyft Sixt Spinlister Uber Drivezy Volercars SKedGo Pty Ltd Tanzer Rapido Jenzabar Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global B2B Mobility Sharing market is segmented based on several parameters:
Type :
Car Leasing/Car Rental Ride Sourcing Ride Sharing
Service Type :
Passenger Transportation Goods Transportation
Vehicle Type :
Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Others
About Report Ocean
Report Ocean is a trusted source for market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients across various industries. Their mission is to empower clients to achieve their top-line and bottom-line objectives, ultimately enhancing their market share in todays competitive landscape. Report Ocean is a reliable provider of innovative market research reports, offering a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443028329/2796/2023-11-06T06:48:16
MENAFN07112023007451016085ID1107387787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.