Bicycle Tourism Market Dynamics To Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2023-2032

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Bicycle Tourism Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Bicycle Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Bicycle tourism refers to visiting areas away from home that includes cycling for enjoyment, which is the concept's basis. After the rich and aristocrats switched to cars, bicycles were regarded as the poor's mode of transportation. Public perceptions regarding bicycles have shifted as environmental consciousness has increased. Furthermore, new cycles have improved designs and new technologies, putting an end to discrimination against bicycle users. People nowadays ride bicycles for both fitness and enjoyment. The bicycle Tourism Market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for adventure and tourism, growing adoption of e-bikes and governments boosting their spending on bike lanes.

According to Statista, the number of cyclists/bike riders in the United States has grown over the last three years, rising from around 43 million in 2013 to 47.5 million in 2017. In 2021, the global adventure tourism market is expected to be worth around $288 million USD. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, this value is expected to rise significantly over the next few years, peaking at over 2.8 billion US dollars by 2030. Mountaineering, cycling, trekking, scuba diving, and river rafting are some of the air, water, and land activities included in adventure tourism. Also, increasing tourist awareness and customized designs specifically for the customer will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness in emerging and underdeveloped economies may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bicycle Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the market owing to popular tourist activity in Europe. The region has a strong preference for living a healthy and active lifestyle. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Bicycle touring companies are rapidly expanding their operations in emerging markets such as India and Australia. One of the key elements fueling the market for bicycle tours is these countries' growing demand for adventure and tourism.

Major market players included in this report are:

Backroads

EcoBike

Escape Adventures

DuVine Adventures

Butterfield and Robinson

World Expeditions

Spice Roads

Exodus

Intrepid

Trek Bicycle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Road Cycling

Mountain Biking

Family Cycling

Touring/Expedition

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveller

Tour Group

Package Traveller

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

