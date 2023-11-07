Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that transforms the way we interact with desktop operating systems by hosting them on a centralized server in a virtual environment. This cutting-edge technology, also known as server-based computing, offers users the flexibility to access and operate their desktops from anywhere, thereby redefining workplace mobility. In this dynamic landscape, prominent players such as Microsoft Corporation and VMware Inc. are shaping the VDI market.

User-Centric Approaches: Persistent and Nonpersistent VDI

When using VDI, users have the choice of two approaches:

: This approach provides users with customized desktop images, similar to physical desktops. Users can personalize and save their desktop environments for future use.: In contrast, nonpersistent VDI offers a standardized desktop environment that reverts to its initial state when a user logs out of the system. Its a streamlined, efficient option for certain use cases.

Addressing BYOD Challenges

The growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in various industries allows employees to use their personal devices, subject to company IT department oversight. However, BYOD presents challenges such as managing application access and potential security vulnerabilities. VDI plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing BYOD users access to virtual desktops equipped with a suite of applications. IT departments ensure the security of these virtual machines, safeguarding them with the latest security software. This innovative solution is being adopted by many companies to facilitate workplace transformation, saving time and effort in the process of upgrading to new platforms or application versions.

Market Projections

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 25,496.3 million by 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key Players

Prominent players in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market include:



Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Red Hat, Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

VMware, Inc. (US)

NComputing Co. Ltd (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Evolve IP, LLC (US)

Ericom Software Inc. (US) Parallels Inc. (US)

Market Insights



The cloud-based VDI segment accounted for the largest market value in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.91% during the forecast period. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with the IT & telecom segment leading the market share in 2018.

Regional Analysis

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.



North America dominated the global VDI market in 2018, with the US taking the lead. The US is projected to gain the largest market share, driven by industry giants and early adoption of VDI technology. North America is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, with high demand for VDI, especially in sectors like BFSI and healthcare, as cloud technologies become integral.

Conclusion

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is reshaping the way we work and access our desktops. Its applications in BYOD environments and the growing demand for efficient workplace transformation make VDI a pivotal technology. As the market continues to evolve, the role of key players and the potential for innovative solutions remain at the forefront.

