Space Logistics Market Growth Analysis With Top Leading Players, Segmentation And Industry Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Space Logistics Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Space Logistics Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Space Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 1.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The ability to support both manned and robotic operations as well as the transfer of goods and materials to, from, and within space are all included in space logistics. Additionally, the term "space logistics" refers to the areas of space operations that deal with the procurement, design & development, storage, distribution, evacuation, maintenance, transfer, and disposal of space material as well as the evacuation, movement, and hospitalization of people in space. The market is being driven by factors such as Increase in space exploration missions and rise in space stations, increase in demand for LEO-based satellite services, growing investment by private companies.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Space Logistics Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2299

Commercial satellite networks and services have become increasingly necessary in recent years. The emergence of companies like Google and Facebook with commercial services that require satellite networks and capacity has also benefited the satellite manufacturing sector. To meet the growing demand for commercial space applications, countless more nanosatellites, picosatellites, and CubeSats must be created and launched. For instance, in June 2021 the U.S. Space Force awarded a $4.9 billion contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation to create three missile warning satellites. The demand for space management and logistics is anticipated to increase in the near future as a result of the growing number of satellites, which is anticipated to spur market expansion.

Furthermore, D-Orbit, a space logistics company, announced in June 2022 that it had signed a $2 million deal with the European Space Agency to enhance the manufacturing of its ION Satellite Carrier. It was the most recent victory for the ambitious Italian company, which has plans to provide many different satellite services, ranging from active debris clearance to space-based cloud computing. According to the agreement, ESA will contribute funds to D-effort Orbit's to enhance ION's capabilities and lower its price. It is projected that during the projection period, these innovations will fuel market expansion. However, the high cost of Space Logistics, the heightened emissions due to the rising number of space launches and interoperability issues stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Space Logistics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors such as rise in space exploration missions and space stations, the demand for LEO-based satellite services, and expanding private company investment. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government support to the industry, presence of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

ArianGroup

ATOMOS SPACE

D-Orbit SpA

EXOLAUNCH GmbH

Exotrail

Impulse Space Inc

Launcher Inc

Momentus Inc

Northrop Grumman

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. Announced its expansion by opening of a warehouse as well as distribution center which is continuously developing an important logistics hub for light industry.

In December 2020, in order to cooperatively address terrestrial difficulties and take advantage of extra terrestrial prospects, Deutsche Post DHL Group and D-Orbit formed a cooperation. The logistics for ION Satellite Carrier were put up in collaboration between DHL and D-Orbit.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Operation offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Operation:

Space situational awareness

Space Exploration

Active debris removal

On-orbit servicing assembly and manufacturing

Last mile logistics

By Payloads:

Spacecraft and Satellites Systems

Cargo and Material

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Space Logistics Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Space Logistics Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the reports dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the reports clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the markets performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Space Logistics market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the reports critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Space Logistics market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Space Logistics market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443028853/2796/2023-11-06T06:57:24