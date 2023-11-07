NAC (Acetylcysteine) Market Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) According to the analyst, latest study, the global NAC (Acetylcysteine) market size was valued at US$ 93 million in 2022. With growing demand in downstream market, the NAC (Acetylcysteine) is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 182.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.2% during review period .

The research report highlights the growth potential of the global NAC (Acetylcysteine) market. NAC (Acetylcysteine) are expected to show stable growth in the future market. However, product differentiation, reducing costs, and supply chain optimization remain crucial for the widespread adoption of NAC (Acetylcysteine). Market players need to invest in research and development, forge strategic partnerships, and align their offerings with evolving consumer preferences to capitalize on the immense opportunities presented by the NAC (Acetylcysteine) market.

Acetylcysteine, also known as N-acetylcysteine (NAC), is a modified amino acid that is used as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose to prevent hepatic injury. Acetylcysteine is a hepatoprotective agent and has not been linked to significant serum enzyme elevations during therapy or to instances of clinically apparent acute liver injury.

NAC (Acetylcysteine) is the N-acetyl derivative of CYSTEINE. It is used as a mucolytic agent to reduce the viscosity of mucous secretions. It has also been shown to have antiviral effects in patients with HIV due to inhibition of viral stimulation by reactive oxygen intermediates.

NAC (Acetylcysteine) is an Antidote and Antidote for Acetaminophen Overdose, and Mucolytic. The mechanism of action of acetylcysteine is as a Reduction Activity. The physiologic effect of acetylcysteine is by means of Decreased Respiratory Secretion Viscosity, and Increased Glutathione Concentration.

NAC (Acetylcysteine) is a synthetic N-acetyl derivative of the endogenous amino acid L-cysteine, a precursor of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione. Acetylcysteine regenerates liver stores of glutathione. This agent also reduces disulfide bonds in mucoproteins, resulting in liquification of mucus. Some evidence suggests that acetylcysteine may exert an anti-apoptotic effect due to its antioxidant activity, possibly preventing cancer cell development or growth. In addition, acetylcysteine has inhibited viral stimulation by reactive oxygen intermediates, thereby producing antiviral activity in HIV patients. (NCI04)

Global key players of NAC (Acetylcysteine) include Zambon, Wuhan Grand Hoyo and Pharmazell, etc. The top three players hold a share over 50%. Europe is the largest market, has a share about 50%. In terms of product type, Effervescent Tablets

is the largest segment, occupied for a share of about 26%.

Market Segmentation:

NAC (Acetylcysteine) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Segmentation by type

Injection

Granule for Oral Solution

Oral Inhalation

Effervescent Tablets

Others

Segmentation by application

Medicine

Nutritional Supplements

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the companys coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Zambon

Moehs

Pharmazell

Nippon Rika

Chengyi Pharma

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Shine Star Biological

Huachang Pharmaceutical

Xinhanling Biological

Shuguang Biological

