Parking Sensor Market With Current And Future Growth Analysis By Forecast From 2023 To 2032

Global Parking Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD 3,224.45 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.75% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Parking sensors are proximity devices made for cars that warn the driver of impending impediments when they park. These parking sensors make use of electromagnetic or ultrasonic sensors. These systems activate ultrasonic proximity detectors, which use sensors in the back or front bumper to gauge the distances to adjacent objects. The primary drivers propelling the growth of the parking sensor market globally are the expanding automobile sector and the support of government initiatives in numerous nations aimed at minimizing accidents.

In addition, Parking sensors are frequently utilized in a variety of applications, including passenger automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, in order to decrease accidents and quickly discover available parking places. This is one of the main aspects that is anticipated to fuel the market for parking sensors. According to Statista, The market for the manufacture of automobiles worldwide was projected to be worth $2.86 trillion in 2021. It is predicted that the market will reach $2.95 trillion in 2022. This gradually implies that as more cars are produced, the demand for parking sensors would rise as well. Furthermore, the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and artificial intelligence and increasing investments towards the production of the sensors will open up many chances to stimulate the growth of parking sensors during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the price of the raw materials needed to make parking sensors, as well as rising installation costs and R&D expenditures, are restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Parking Sensor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing instances of probable driver error-related harm and expanding use of sensor in this region's automotive industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as due to a rise in the popularity of small and medium-sized automobiles with safety features are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Mercedes-Benz

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor India

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Reverse Parking

Front Parking

Others

By Technology:

Ultrasonic Sensors

Electromagnetic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Others

By Component:

Displays

Control Modules Sensors

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

