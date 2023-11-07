Solid Tire Market Report Demand, Share, Future Prospects, Industry Experts And Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Solid Tire Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Solid Tire Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Solid Tire Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. A solid tire is a type of tire that does not contain any air-filled cavities or tubes such as a traditional pneumatic tire. Instead, it is made entirely of solid rubber or other elastomer materials. The Solid Tire market is expanding because of factors such as growing construction activities and increasing usage of commercial vehicles within the market.

Solid tires offer several advantages over traditional pneumatic tires. For one, they are virtually immune to flats, which can be a significant time and money saver for operators of heavy machinery or industrial equipment. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the revenue of the global construction industry is expected to grow steadily over the next years. The size of the construction market amounted to USD 6.4 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, the value of overall construction output in the United States grew by over USD 166 billion in 2022. Another important component of driving space increase in the usage of commercial vehicles.

According to Statista, in 2021 Light commercial vehicles accounted for around 80% of global commercial vehicle production. In addition around 26.3 million vehicles were sold globally during the same year and increase of around 5% compared to 2020 sales. Furthermore, the United States registered largest market for commercial vehicles around 12 million commercial vehicles were sold. Also, the rising adoption of solid tires due to high durability and rising technological advancement in the transportation industry would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Solid Tires stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solid Tire Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players, along with growing vehicle production & sales, within the region. According to Statista, in 2022, total shipments of U.S. tires reached around 335 million units. The majority of tire units shipped were categorized as replacement passenger tires with some 222 million units. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly growing demand for industrial vehicles across Germany and France and Growing industrialization & urbanization within the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Continental AG

MICHELIN

Global Rubber industries

Nexen Tire Corporation

Initial Appearance LLC

Setco Solid Tire & Rim Assembly,

Trelleborg AB

Tube & Solid Tire Ltd

TY Cushion Tire LLC Co., Ltd.

Superior Tire & Rubber Corp.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, MICHELIN launched SprayBib CFO, a new dimension has now been added to the range of the MICHELIN SprayBib CFO VF 710/60 R46. It is the first very-low-pressure flotation tyre in the MICHELIN SprayBib CFO line, created for self-propelled sprayers. These 2.05-meter-diameter tyres are highly productive in soil preservation, and provide stability for sprayers with large-capacity tanks.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product

Curled

Pressed

By Application

Engineered Vehicle

Construction Machinery

Military Vehicle

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

