Digital Therapeutics Market Igniting Market Potential: Strategies For Growth

Global Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to experience substantial growth, with revenues increasing from US$ 4,594.0 million in 2022 to US$ 27,456.0 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.1% during the Forecast Period of 2023-2031.

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) are mobile software applications that address medical conditions or diseases. They are revolutionizing the healthcare delivery system by utilizing evidence-based technologies to enhance patient outcomes. DTx provides medical interventions directly to patients through clinically-evaluated, evidence-based software, designed to treat, manage, and prevent a wide range of diseases and disorders.

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, are among the leading causes of mortality worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are responsible for approximately 71% of all deaths globally.

2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc., Other Prominent Players

By Component:



Hardware

Software Services

By Application:



Preventive Applications



Prediabetes??



Obesity??



Nutrition??



Lifestyle Management??

Others??

Treatment/Care-related Applications??



Diabetes??



CNS Disorders??



Mental Health Disorder



Other CNS Disorders??



Chronic Respiratory Disorders??



Musculoskeletal Disorders??



Cardiovascular Diseases



Smoking Cessation??



Medication Adherence??



Gastrointestinal Disorders??



Substance Use & Addiction Management?? Rehabilitation & Patient Care??

By Sales Channel:



Business-to-business (B2B)



Employer



Healthcare Provider



Payers



Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Business-to-consumer (B2C)



Patient Caregiver

By Region:



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

