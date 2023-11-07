Smart Pneumatics Market Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently unveiled an extensive report on the Smart Pneumatics market, offering valuable insights into the myriad factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report provides critical information about market drivers, constraints, and opportunities, allowing readers to grasp the dynamics of the market. It also conducts an in-depth analysis of industry developments and emerging trends that are shaping the Smart Pneumatics market. Furthermore, the report includes a thorough evaluation of the market on both a global and regional scale, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global Smart Pneumatics market reached a substantial size, with a total value of $4.1 billion. The market is projected to experience significant growth, with a forecasted valuation of approximately $6.1 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Factors Influencing the Market

Several crucial factors are expected to drive the growth of the Smart Pneumatics market:

: The growing range of robust technological innovations will escalate the growth of the Smart Pneumatics market during the study period. Efforts toward wireless infrastructure are increasing, which will present ample growth opportunities for the market.: The rising demand for oil and gas equipment is expected to contribute to market growth during the analysis period. Japans significant contribution as a prominent supplier of smart pneumatic valves and actuators is expected to drive the market as well.: Despite the growth opportunities, the market may face constraints due to the shortage of common platforms like Ethernet. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for the Smart Pneumatics market. The unavailability of standardized certifications became a significant challenge. However, the pandemic also accelerated digitization and the Internet of Things, emphasizing the importance of predictive maintenance. The need for wireless infrastructure to monitor tools inside a plant was beneficial to the global industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific : The Smart Pneumatics market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record significant growth. Factors contributing to this include the rising regional population, increasing industrialization, and rapid urbanization, particularly in developing economies like China and India.

North America : North America will also make a substantial contribution to the market. The increased production and sales of commercial vehicles and efforts toward the production of railroads and high-speed trains will foster market growth.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the Smart Pneumatics market include:



Advanced Pneumatics Company, Inc

Basso Industry Corp.

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Metso Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Smart Pneumatics market is segmented based on:

Elements :



Hardware

Software Services

Type :



Valves

Actuators Modules

Industries :



Automotive

Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Oil & Gas

