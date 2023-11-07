Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Research 2023 Growth, Trends, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) stands as a leading-edge mobile-core network system gaining prominence in the telecommunications sector. Despite the continuously growing customer base, it has not significantly impacted sector revenues. Telecom companies are thus exploring strategies that not only bolster coverage and capacity but also reduce overall operational costs. Network operators are increasingly turning to vEPC to enhance service quality at a minimal cost. Advancements in technologies like 5G, IoT, and M2M are further driving vEPC adoption. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will create greater opportunities for advanced mobile-core network systems. The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is projected to reach a valuation exceeding 11,500 Mn by 2023.

Market Segmentation

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is segmented based on the following criteria:



By Component:



Solutions

Services

By Deployment:



On Cloud

On-Premise

By Use Cases:



Broadband Wireless Access (BWA)



IoT & M2M



LTE & VoLTE

MNO & MVNO

By End-User:



Enterprises Telecom Operators

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is divided into regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Key Players

Major players in the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market include:



Ericsson AB (Sweden)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Mitel Networks Corporation (US)

Affirmed Networks (US)

Athonet S.R.L. (Italy)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Cisco System Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) NEC Corporation (Japan)

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Conclusion

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market continues to evolve and meet the increasing demands of a digitally-driven world. As technologies advance, the market provides secure and efficient mobile-core network systems, offering enhanced service quality at an economical cost.

