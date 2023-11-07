Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Mastery Unveiled: Navigating For Growth

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 1,179.9 Mn in 2022 to US$ 3,309.7 Mn by the end of 2031. The market is registering a CAGR of 12.22% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring market is driven by various factors such as increased awareness among people towards monitoring and preventive health and a surge in diabetic populations. The rising disposable income in Asia Pacific countries followed by the growing awareness about the advantages of good healthcare systems and healthier lifestyles is accelerating market growth.

Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Other Prominent Players

By Component:



Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps Others

By Demographics:



Child Population (<14 years) Adult Population (>14 years)

By End user:



Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs Home Healthcare

By Country:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

ASEAN



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam

Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

