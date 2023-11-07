Amphibious Aircraft Market 2023: Share And Growth Opportunities Forecast Till 2032 | CAGR Of 12.1%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Amphibious Aircraft Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Amphibious Aircraft Market is valued approximately USD 184.29 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. An amphibious aircraft, also called a flying boat or floatplane, can operate on both land and water. It has retractable wheels for landings, but this adds weight and reduces range, complexity, and fuel efficiency compared to other aircraft. Some amphibians have reinforced keels that act as skis, enabling them to land on snow or ice without using their wheels. Factors such as the rise in tourism, growing demand for commercial applications, and increased defense budget for next-gen seaplanes contribute to the market growth. The procurement of advanced seaplanes for special operations and military modernization programs also plays a significant role in driving the market.

The growth of the Amphibious Aircraft Market can be influenced indirectly by the airline industrys demand for regional connectivity. In situations where airlines are expanding their operations to remote or infrastructure-limited areas, there could arise a requirement for amphibious aircraft to reach regions with both land and water runways. According to the Statista, in 2019 the airline industry was valued USD 16.9 billion; in 2020 the market reached USD 135.50 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2023. Additionally, launching amphibious aircraft services and advancement in technology provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. However, the high capital cost of Amphibious Aircraft stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Amphibious Aircraft Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to international aircraft manufacturers are actively considering investments in the production of unpressurized and amphibious aircraft. According to the SAE International in 2022, Textron Aviation recognizes significant potential in the Asia-Pacific market for the new Cessna 408 Sky Courier, particularly in utilizing the aircraft for civilian amphibious applications. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the huge defence spending and acquisition of modern amphibious aircraft for varied military missions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atol Aviation

Dornier Seawings GmbH

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

lisa airplanes

Airtime Aircraft Inc

Aero Adventure Llc

Equator Aircraft AS

BERIEV Aircraft Company

ICON Aircraft, Inc.

China Aviation Industry Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Dornier Sea wings acquired the Flywhale Aircraft project, a two-seat amphibious light sports aircraft, from Uniplanes GmbH. The transaction comprises intellectual property as well as manufacturing assets.

In September 2022, The US Air Force Special Operations Command announced intentions to build the MC-130J Commando II Amphibious Capability (MAC) to counter growing Chinese activities in the South China Sea.

Global Amphibious Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Aircraft Type, Engine Type, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By Engine Type:

Turboprop

Turbine

By End Use:

Civil Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

