Biodefense Market Segments, Regions, And Latest Trends And Drivers | CAGR Of 5.0%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Biodefense Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Biodefense Market is valued approximately at USD 15.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Biodefense is generally described as those strategies, measures, and actions that are conducted to protect against biological threats such as the deliberate utilization of biological agents as weapons and naturally occurring outbreaks of infectious diseases. These measures are conducted in response to the need to reestablish a nations biosecurity defenses against infectious diseases or biological poisons. The biodefense is used in biological warfare with the intention of killing or infecting people, animals, or the environment. Living organisms are typically used as biological agents in bioterrorism. These generally include bacteria, viruses, fungi, or toxins that are utilized on purpose to infect and kill people, wreaking havoc on society and the economy. The growing investment from private players, increasing threat of biological agents, rising focus on public health preparedness, rising emphasis on early detection and response and surging use of drones and robots in biodefense are the key factors that are attributing to the market demand around the world.

Furthermore, governments are substantially funding vaccine research and development to prepare for any bioterrorism strikes. As a result of government initiatives to be prepared for any form of bioterrorism, pharmaceutical businesses working in the biodefense sector have enormous chances to grow. In October 2022, the Government of America has developed a new defense strategy against pandemic and other biological threats. A revamped National Biodefense Strategy was anticipated to offer precise instructions on how the US government ought to react to potential health dangers in June 2022. Also, Emergent Bioscience reported an increase of USD 48.6 million in Q1 2022 Anthrax vaccine revenue over Q1 2021. The timing of delivery to the United States government (USG), specifically the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), is a major factor in the growth. Additionally, the business got an AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) contract amendment in September 2021 for an estimated USD 399 million to supply more AV7909 doses through March 2023. Thereby, rising government focus and funding towards biodefense strategies are exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth. Moreover, the rapid technological advancement, as well as the growing research and development activities present various lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the forecast years. However, the Low market penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries and the limited funding and budget constraints are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Biodefense Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share owing to the growing awareness among the population, the presence of high federal funding, along with increasing technological advancements. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to account as fastest growing region over the forecast years. The surging investments in R&D, the rising threat of harmful biological materials, as well as well-established vaccine production facilities in the region are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

XOMA corporation

Altimmune Inc.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

SIGA Technologies.

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Ichor Medical Systems.

Dynport Vaccine Company.

Cleveland Biolabs.

Bavarian Nordic.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. announced that it had signed a legal agreement with Chimerix, Inc. to acquire all Chimerixs exclusive worldwide rights to the antiviral drug TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), which the FDA first approved for use in treating smallpox in people of all ages.

In June 2022, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the Biologics Licence Application (BLA) for AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) for review.

Global Biodefense Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

