Military Wearables Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles And Forecast 2023-2032

Global Military Wearables Market is valued at approximately USD 3.10 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 1.80% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Military wearables refer to advanced technologies integrated into clothing, gear, or accessories used by military personnel to enhance their operational capabilities. These wearables can include items such as smart helmets, augmented reality (AR) glasses, wearable sensors, exoskeletons, and biometric monitoring devices. By leveraging cutting-edge features such as real-time data analysis, communication systems, and situational awareness tools, military wearables provide soldiers with improved battlefield awareness, accurate targeting, enhanced communication, and better protection.

They enable soldiers to access critical information, coordinate operations, monitor their health and performance, and navigate complex environments, ultimately increasing their effectiveness, survivability, and overall mission success. Moreover, the growing defense budget and growing integration of advanced technology in modern warfare are anticipated to be the growth drivers of this market. Furthermore, government support & initiatives and growing concern towards national security drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period of 2023-2030

According to India Brand Equity Market (IBEF) in 2023, Based on the global power index, the Indian defense sector holds the fourth position in terms of firepower, achieving a score of 0.0979, where 0.0 represents a perfect score. The Indian government has established a defense production target of USD 25 billion by 2025, which includes USD 5 billion from exports within the same timeframe. India stands as one of the largest defense spenders worldwide, allocating a total budget of USD 66 billion, accounting for 13.31% of the overall budget. This figure indicates an increase of USD 5.9 billion compared to the budget estimates of 2021-22. However, the high cost of manufacturing and data security & privacy concerns may hamper the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Military Wearables Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, primarily driven by the increased adoption of military wearables in response to threats such as terrorism, cross-border disputes, and cultural sensitivities. Many countries in the region aim to equip their infantry soldiers with enhanced lethality, survivability, and mobility, transforming them into self-contained combat machines. Additionally, the regions rising defense expenditure and investments in the modernization of law enforcement agencies contribute to the growth of the Military Wearables Industry in the Asia Pacific region. North America is a fast-growing region in the military wearables market due to its advanced defense capabilities, robust defense budget, technological innovation, military modernization initiatives, the presence of special operations forces, and a strong defense industrial base. The regions focus on equipping soldiers with cutting-edge technologies and its significant investments in research and development contribute to the rapid growth of the military wearables market in North America.

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Vision Systems

Thales Group

Saab AB

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

In March 2022, Under the Combat Net Radio (CNR) Modernization Program, Thales was granted a contract to provide the U.S. Army with an advanced tactical radio. This contract, worth USD 6 billion, is part of Thales efforts to replace the outdated Single-Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS).

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

Land Forces

Naval forces

Air Forces

By Technology:

Communication & Computing

Network and Connectivity Management

Navigation

Vision & Surveillance

Exoskeleton

Monitoring

Power and Energy Source

Smart Textiles

By Wearable Type:

Headwear

Eyewear

Wristwear

Hearables

Bodywear

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

