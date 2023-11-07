Network Camera Market 2023 Growth By Opportunities, Application, Current Trend, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Network Camera Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Network Camera Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Network camera is also commonly referred as An IP camera, is a digital video camera that transmits and receives picture data over an IP network, such as the Internet. Contrary to analog closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they can be utilized for surveillance and simply need a local area network. Although most network cameras connect to a network using wired Ethernet connections, some cameras can connect over Wi-Fi. The camera can be accessible after it is networked from any computer or mobile device that is also networked. The rising emphasis on surveillance and security, increasing governments initiatives regarding public safety, increasing awareness of video analytics, growing use of high-definition cameras, coupled with the rising number of smart city initiatives are the significant factors attributing to the market growth around the world.

The rising adoption of network camera in smart homes is bolstering the market growth during the estimated period. Smart homes are equipped with various connected devices and technologies that provide homeowners with enhanced control, convenience, and security. Network cameras play a crucial role in smart home security systems, offering remote monitoring capabilities, real-time video streaming, and intelligent alerts. According to the Statista, in 2021, there were approximately 262.57 million users of smart homes globally. Also, the figure is constantly rising and is projected to reach 672.57 million users by 2027. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of Network Camera Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements, as well as surging adoption of cloud-based solutions present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the rising concern over data privacy and the high initial investment and installation costs are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Network Camera Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share. Factors such as the rapid advancement of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) has allowed the video surveillance mobile display devices connected through the network, rising focus on security as well as presence of major key players are fostering the regional market growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growing over the forecast years. The presence of advanced camera lenses manufacturing units, rising supportive government initiatives, growing awareness of video analytics, and integration with smart city initiatives are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Tyco International PLC

Arecont Vision

Cisco Systems, Inc

FLIR Systems

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch GmbH

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Hikvision, a manufacturer and supplier of security products and solutions has announced the launch of a new 5 MP AcuSense fisheye network camera (Model DS-2CD3956G2-ISU) to their broad product selection. This new camera utilises Hikvision AcuSense technology, powered by deep learning algorithms, to bring human and vehicle target categorization alarms to front and backend devices in order to reduce false alarms, and it produces high-quality images with effective H.265+ video compression.

Global Network Camera Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Connection, Industry Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fixed

PTZ

Infrared

By Connection:

Centralized

Decentralized

By Industry Vertical:

Transportation

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

