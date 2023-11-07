Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Scope, Trends 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market is valued approximately USD 559.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) are regional or wide-area augmentation systems that enhance the accuracy, integrity, and availability of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) signals, such as GPS (Global Positioning System). SBAS works by deploying a network of ground-based reference stations and geostationary satellites to transmit correction messages to GNSS users. The Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market is expanding because of factors such as rise in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles and increase in demand for precise positioning and navigation in various industries.

The necessity for precise positioning data has increased with the development of autonomous vehicles, including drones and self-driving cars. This data can be provided by SBAS technology, aiding in the maintenance of these vehicles dependability and safety. For instance, in February 2021 General Motors announced to collaborate with the start-up business Cruise to test self-driving vehicles in San Francisco. The vehicles are going to feature SBAS technology to deliver precise positioning data, which is necessary for dependable and safe autonomous driving. Furthermore, the European Space Agency has introduced a new SBAS system called EGNOS that will provide precise positioning information to driverless vehicles in Europe. The system is meant to improve navigational accuracy and dependability, especially in areas where GPS signals may be spotty or weak. Thus, rising adoption of SBAS system in automotive industry is fostering market growth. In addition, advancements in satellite technology and increase in investments by governments and private companies in the development of SBAS infrastructure is creating lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of implementation and maintenance stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to presence of key market players, rising technological advancements, and rising adoption of technology in various industries. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of autonomous vehicles and active participation of government in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Hexagon AB

Thales Group

Airbus Group

Honeywell International Inc.

SkyTraq Technology, Inc.

Broadcom

GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.

Garmin Ltd.

Federal Aviation Administration

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted Raytheon a contract to create a new SBAS for the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen).

In 2020, Thales and the European Space Agency (ESA) signed a contract to develop a new generation of SBAS compatible with the Galileo satellite navigation system.

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS)

European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS)

MTSAT Satellite Augmentation System (MSAS)

GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN)

System for Differential Corrections and Monitoring (SDCM)

By Application:

Aviation

Maritime

Road and Rail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

