Brain Health Supplements Market Analysis: 2023, Outstanding Business Growth And Regional Outlook By 2032

Our comprehensive research on the Brain Health Supplements Market from 2023 to 2031 offers valuable insights for businesses. This report covers market trends, investments, technological advancements, and major players. It utilizes qualitative and statistical data spanning from 2017 to 2031, including SWOT, BCG, PESTLE analysis, and visuals. The report presents a holistic view of the market landscape, providing stakeholder insights, regional outlooks, and financial considerations.

Market Overview

The global brain health supplements market had a size of US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. It is forecasted to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the brain health supplements market. Governments worldwide increased healthcare expenditure, and people became more health-conscious, leading to increased demand for overall health supplements.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecasted to hold the highest share in the brain health supplements market, driven by the growing cases related to mental health issues in the region. Rising awareness of the benefits of brain health supplements will significantly accelerate market growth. In April 2020, around 75% of American adults ingested nutritional supplements that enhance brain health, boost energy, and enhance performance, as reported by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the brain health supplements market:

Increased research and development in herbal ingredients are driving the demand for brain health supplements globally. Organic drugs or supplements offer various health benefits, and the markets expansion is impacted by significant companies creating brain health supplements.Brain disorders like Alzheimers, dementia, and brain tumors are expected to increase during the forecast period. According to WHO projections, approximately 55 million dementia cases were expected worldwide in 2021, presenting an opportunity for the global brain health supplements market.The growing elderly population is another factor necessitating the expansion of the brain health supplement market. By 2060, there will likely be over 100 million Americans aged 65 and older, according to the Population Reference Bureaus 2019 study.Ongoing advancements and the development of novel drugs are also sustaining the growth of the brain health supplements market. Market Competitors

Key players in the brain health supplements market include:



Accelerated Intelligence Inc

AlternaScript LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC)

HVMN Inc

Intelligent Labs

KeyView Labs, Inc

Liquid Health, Inc

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd

NOW Foods

Onnit Labs, LLC

Peak Nootropics

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd

Quincy Bioscience, LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The global brain health supplements market is segmented based on:



Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract Vitamins and Minerals



Memory Enhancement

Attention & Focus

Depression & Mood

Sleep and Recovery

Anti-aging & Longevity Stress & Anxiety



North America

Europe (Western Europe and Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

ProductApplicationRegionConclusion

In conclusion, the brain health supplements market is on track for significant growth, driven by factors such as increased R&D activities, the prevalence of brain disorders, a rising geriatric population, and ongoing advancements in drug development. North America, especially the United States, is expected to be a key market due to its focus on mental health and well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for brain health supplements, making it a positive force in the market.

