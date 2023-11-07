Coconut Milk Market Top Leading Players With Strategies And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Coconut Milk market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Coconut Milk Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global coconut milk market size was US$ 1.0 billion in 2021. The global coconut milk market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Products made with coconut milk provide a variety of health benefits. Coconut milk can help prevent anemia. It is a great source of calcium, zinc, iron, fiber, and magnesium. Additionally, it has advantages for cardiovascular health, bone health, immune system strength, weight loss, and allergen-free qualities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Coconut Milk is a popular non-dairy beverage known for its variety of health benefits. The COVID-19 outbreak raised the demand for coconut milk; however, the market witnessed demand-supply gaps. Various factories closed their doors during the initial phase of the pandemic. As a result of the halt in the production activities, the demand for coconut milk declined drastically.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the coconut milk market, owing to the rising incidents of lactose intolerant cases. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk may amplify the growth of the market during the study period. The market may also witness various growth opportunities due to the increasing range of people suffering from obesity and lactose intolerance. Apart from that, other factors like high disposable income and an increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle will accelerate the growth of the coconut milk market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Consumers are actively interested in their health and fitness. Consumers who are active and concerned about their health now prefer natural energy drinks over those that contain caffeine and sugar. Coconut milk has low calories and low levels of lipids and carbohydrates. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The medicinal qualities of coconut milk, combined with the rising cases of lactose intolerance, obesity, anemia, diabetes, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising disposable income and growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk will also contribute to the market growth. On the flip side, the stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut may act as a significant restraint in the market growth during the study period.

Celebes Coconut Corp.

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Coconut Milk industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Coconut Milk sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Coconut Milk output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Coconut Milk output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Coconut Milk market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Coconut Milk market.

Market Segmentation

The global coconut milk market segmentation focuses on Packaging Type, Category, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Packaging Type Outlook

? Plastic Bottles

? Tetra Packs

? Cans

By Category Outlook

? Organic

? Conventional

By End-Users Outlook

? Household

? Food Services

? Catering Services

? Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

? Direct Distribution

? Retail Distribution

? Hypermarket/Supermarket

? Convenience Stores

? Retail Pharmacies

? E-commerce

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

