Ceramide Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Ceramide market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Ceramide Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global ceramide market size was US$ 94.6 million in 2021. The global ceramide market is forecast to grow to US$ 154.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Rice, wheat, and soybeans are among the many plant sources from which natural ceramide can be derived. Glycolipids include a specific kind of lipid compound called ceramide. Ceramide is naturally found in many plants, including rice, wheat, and soybeans, and is considered beneficial for skin, majorly to boost hydration.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of mobile phones and increasing emphasis on the internet are forecast to fuel the growth of the ceramide market during the forecast period. The growing user base on online sales channels and attractive offers provided by the websites is expected to benefit the market during the study period. Direct online sales channels connecting the consumers with manufacturers fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The rising cosmetics industry will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the ceramide market during the study period. Moreover, ceramide also finds a wide range of applications in the food sector, which will benefit the ceramide market during the study period.

On the flip side, adverse health effects of ceramide due to high concentration may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Ceramide demand from end-users like producers of skincare and cosmetics goods was significantly decreased. The cosmetics industry witnessed an abrupt and notable fall in terms of revenue. The offline sales of cosmetics and personal care items were limited. Moreover, it also affected consumer purchasing power, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the global market. Additionally, a huge number of direct sales channels and retail establishments saw a sharp fall in the sales of cosmetics products as a result of social distance standards. Cross-border imports of many different items were outlawed by many nations, which significantly affected the ceramide market's supply chain. As a result, it restricted the growth of the global ceramide market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to be the largest ceramide market due to the presence of major players, such as Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc., Arkema S.A, etc. Furthermore, the rising number of R&D activities, combined with the rising R&D expenditure, will benefit the market during the analysis period. The Asia-Pacific ceramide market will also record a significant growth rate due to the rising consumption of rice, wheat, and soybean products. China is expected to be the largest consumer of rice, followed by India. It is due to the large population of the region, which will boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific ceramide market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

? Evonik

? Croda International

? Arkema

? Kao Group

? Doosan Corporation

? Toybo

? Ashland Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Ceramide industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Ceramide sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Ceramide output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Ceramide output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Ceramide market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Ceramide market.

Market Segmentation

The global ceramide market segmentation focuses on Type, Process, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

? Natural

? Synthetic

By Process Outlook

? Fermentation Ceramides

? Plant Extract Ceramides

By Application Outlook

? Cosmetics

? Food

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

