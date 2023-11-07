Hydraulic Pump Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players And Business Outlook 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Hydraulic Pump market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Hydraulic Pump Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global hydraulic pump market size was US$ 8,461.9 million in 2021. The global hydraulic pump market is forecast to grow to US$ 13,181.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hydraulic pumps are a type of mechanical energy source that transforms mechanical energy into hydraulic or hydrostatic energy. Such pumps can overcome the pressure caused by the load at the pump outlet by maintaining the flow with sufficient power.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expansion of the application industries is the main factor influencing the growth of the hydraulic pump market. Hydraulic pumps find a wide range of applications in construction, mining, and automotive industries. Additionally, developing nations like China and India are becoming more urbanized and industrialized, which is expected to offer several opportunities for the growth of the hydraulic pump market during the study period.

The growing global population will increase the demand for products from the end-use industries of the hydraulic pump. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global hydraulic pump market during the study period. Apart from that, an important factor in economic from that, development is the growth of the mining industry. There are many reserves that are waiting to be found, but the necessary tools and equipment are lacking. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the hydraulic pump market during the forecast period as hydraulic mining is significantly growing in popularity.

On the flip side, the high maintenance cost associated with hydraulic pumps may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global hydraulic pump market, owing to the decline in industrial activities. Further, the mining sector recorded a sharp drop in terms of revenue, which restricted the growth of the global hydraulic pump market for more than a year.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific hydraulic pump market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising industrialization and stringent regulations imposed by government bodies to limit carbon emissions. In addition, the rapidly growing construction industry, combined with the steadily rising population, will contribute to the growth of this regional market. Growing urbanization will also have a significant impact on the market. Apart from that, the benefits of hydraulic pumps, such as cost-effectiveness, time savings, etc., will prompt the demand for hydraulic pumps during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Bosch Rexroth AG

? Bucher Industries AG

? Danfoss AS

? Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

? Bailey International LLC

? Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

? Eaton Corporation PLC

? Linde Hydraulics

? Oilgear

? Parker Hannifin Corporation

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Hydraulic Pump industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Hydraulic Pump sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Hydraulic Pump output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Hydraulic Pump output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Hydraulic Pump market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Hydraulic Pump market.

Market Segmentation

The global hydraulic pump market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Control Type, and Region.

By Type Outlook

? Gear Pump

o External Gear Pump

o Internal Gear Pump

? Vane Pump

? Piston Pump

o Lift Pump

o Force Pump

? Axial Pump

o Closed-Loop pump

o Open-Loop Pump

o Radial Piston-Pump

? Others

By Application Outlook

? Construction

? Automotive

? Passenger Car

? Commercial Vehicle

? Others

By Control Type Outlook

? Manual Control

? SJC Control

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

