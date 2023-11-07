Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Future Innovations, Growth Elements, And Recent Development By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2021. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Modern outpatient surgery centers, often known as ASCs, offer same-day surgical treatment. The treatment majorly includes diagnostic and preventive treatments. Ambulatory surgery facilities have transformed the experience for patients by providing more practical alternative to outpatient treatments performed in hospitals.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to record significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the benefits of these surgery centers, such as same-day treatment, fewer problems, and high-quality care, will fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

Other factors, such as the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, etc., will also benefit the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. Apart from that, the expansion of outpatient facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the ambulatory surgical centers market as the focus of the entire healthcare sector shifted to this deadly virus. Various hospitals and clinics postponed non-essential surgeries in order to focus on COVID-19-affected patients and also lower the community transmission of the COVID-19 disease. Thus, such essential moves hampered the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the ambulatory surgical centers market due to rising government support to advanced primary care services. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and increasing disposable income will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market will also record notable growth due to the rising healthcare costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rising geriatric population, high healthcare spending, and government focus on improving healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? United Surgical Partners.

? Surgery Partners

? Surgical Care Affiliates

? Envision Healthcare Holdings

? Mednax

? Team Health Holdings

? Tenet Healthcare

? SurgCenter Development

? Suprabha Surgicare

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Ambulatory Surgical Centers sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Ambulatory Surgical Centers output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

Market Segmentation

The global ambulatory surgical centers market segmentation focuses on Ownership, Surgery Type, Specialty, Service, and Region.

By Ownership

? Physician Only

? Hospital Only

? Corporation Only

? Physician & Hospital

? Physician & Corporation

? Hospital & Corporation

By Surgery Type

? Dental

? Otolaryngology

? Endoscopy

? Obstetrics / Gynecology

? Opthalmology

? Orthopedic

? Cardiovascular

? Neurology

? Plastic Surgery

? Podiatry

? Others

By Speciality Type

? Multi-specialty

? Single specialty

By Service

? Diagnosis

? Treatment

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

