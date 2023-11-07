Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Prebiotic Ingredients market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global prebiotic ingredients market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global prebiotic ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Prebiotics are non-digestible carbohydrates that support the development or function of good bacteria in humans. The prebiotic components help the body develop, keep the gut healthy, and aid in digestion. The prebiotics contains short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate, and propionate.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing consumer inclination towards healthy habits will fuel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market during the study period. Consumers are adopting health-based foods as a result of rising health concerns, which is predicted to drive market expansion. Prebiotic substances can help people tackle problems related to digestion, immunity, and weight management. Additionally, these products aid in the regulation of bile and insulin as well as the immune system's defense against airborne germs, lowering the danger of communicable diseases. The growing knowledge related to the benefits of prebiotic ingredients will fuel the growth of the overall market.

The rising demand for dairy products, such as cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream, etc., will also benefit the market for prebiotic ingredients. It is owing to the growing use of prebiotic products, such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide, in dairy products. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the production of prebiotic ingredients may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for prebiotic ingredients witnessed a positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for prebiotic-based foods and products has grown globally in the wake of the pandemic. As a result of the rising public knowledge of the benefits of prebiotics, the market witnessed a notable jump in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific prebiotic ingredients market is forecast to hold the highest share. The growth of the market is attributed to the economic growth of developing countries like Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, the rising demand for healthy food & beverage is expected to escalate the demand for prebiotic ingredients during the study period. The growth in the region is also attributed to the steeply rising population and growing consumption of dairy products for health benefits. In addition, rising awareness related to the tremendous benefits of prebiotic ingredients will benefit the overall market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Cargill

? DuPont

? Beghin Meiji

? Fonterra

? BENEO

? Kerry Group

? Ingredion

? Royal Cosun

? Nexira

? FrieslandCampina

? Samyang Genex

? Yakult Pharmaceutical

? Other Prominent Players

As of the end of 2022, the Prebiotic Ingredients industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Prebiotic Ingredients sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Prebiotic Ingredients output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Prebiotic Ingredients output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Prebiotic Ingredients market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Prebiotic Ingredients market.

Market Segmentation

The global prebiotics ingredients market segmentation focuses on Ingredients, Source, Function, Application, and Region.

By Ingredient

? Inulin

? Oligosaccharides

? Polydextrose

? Others

By Source

? Roots

? Vegetable

? Grains

? Others

By Function

? Gut Health

? Cardiovascular Health

? Bone Health

? Immunity

? Weight Management

By Application

? Food & Beverages

? Dietary Supplements

? Animal Feed

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

