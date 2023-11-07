Geriatric Care Services Market Emerging Trends And Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Geriatric Care Services market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Geriatric Care Services Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global geriatric care services market size was US$ 978.1 billion in 2021. The global geriatric care services market is forecast to grow to US$ 2371.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term "geriatric care services" refers to the medical facilities offered to older patients. These services aim to improve the health of the patient by identifying and treating their diseases. It entails organizing and planning the care of elderly individuals who have mental and/or physical conditions to meet their long-term care needs.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global geriatric care services market is forecast to have innumerable opportunities in the coming years, owing to the growing improvements in the geriatric care services. For instance, the availability of advanced technology, skilled workers, professional education, etc., is forecast to benefit the market during the study period. In addition, growing chronic ailments such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, diabetes, and cancer are expected to drive the geriatric care services market forward during the analysis period.

The growing geriatric population and rising risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiac disorders, dementia, respiratory disorders, etc., will all contribute to the market growth. According to a study by World Health Organization, the geriatric population is expected to grow to 1 billion by 2050 in the United States. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market during the study period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with these services may negatively affect the geriatric care services market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has had a tremendous positive impact on the market for geriatric care services. The need for elder care services has expanded as many nations witnessed the greatest difficulties and dangers associated with COVID-19 disease. To provide elderly individuals with long-term care and reduce their chance of acquiring serious illnesses, proper care was crucial. Thus, the geriatric care services market witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the geriatric care services market, owing to the presence of major key players. In addition, other factors like growing healthcare expenditure and the presence of a large consumer base are expected to drive the growth of the market. Favourable reimbursement policies, combined with the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, will also benefit the geriatric care services market in North America.

Competitors in the Market

? Brookdale Senior Living

? Extendicare Inc.

? Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

? Kindred Healthcare Inc.

? Senior Care Centers of America

? Sunrise Senior Living Inc.

? Genesis Healthcare Corp.

? Home Instead Senior Care Inc.

? GGNSC Holdings, LLC

? LivHOME

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Geriatric Care Services industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Geriatric Care Services sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Geriatric Care Services output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Geriatric Care Services output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Geriatric Care Services market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Geriatric Care Services market.

Market Segmentation

The global geriatric care services market segmentation focuses on Service, Service Provider, Payment Source, Age Group, and Region.

By Service

? Home Care

? Adult Day Care

? Institutional Care

By Service Provider

? Private

? Public

By Payment Source

? Public Insurance

? Private Insurance

? Out-of-pocket

By Age Group

? 65-70 years

? 71-75 years

? 76-80 years

? 81-85 years

? 86-90 years

? Above 91 years

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

