Telecom Service Assurance Market Analysis With Growth Forecast During 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Telecom Service Assurance market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global telecom service assurance market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global telecom service assurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) process ensures that users receive high-quality service by enforcing uniform policies and processes. Maintenance costs are decreased via telecom service assurance. The discipline of service assurance enables CSPs to quickly identify network flaws and resolve them in order to minimize service interruptions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The main drivers of the growth of the global telecom service assurance market are the expansion of the mobile user base and the decline in mobile costs. The enormous growth in wireless data traffic is caused by an increase in mobile usage and managing this growing volume of traffic calls for solutions for telecom service assurance. Solutions for telecom service assurance improve customer satisfaction and network optimization. For instance, the data from GMSA states that the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion by 2025, which is nearly 71% of the world's population.

The flexibility and other benefits of telecom service assurance will also fuel the growth of the market. Both the service provider and the service user get to leverage flexibility due to telecom service assurance. TSA has significantly enhanced the client experience by making amendments in the quality of service. Strong reach and accessibility, a multilingual strategy, sound clarity, and no call drop are some of the prominent benefits of telecom service assurance. As a result, it will boost the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

Concerns related to data privacy may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the telecom service assurance market, owing to the growing demand for 5G services across various countries. The race for the 5G rollout in countries like India, China, and Indonesia is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

The rising population and increasing living standards will also benefit the telecom service assurance market during the study period. Apart from that, reduced maintenance and alteration costs of communication service providers (CSPs) will contribute to the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The overall telecommunication industry witnessed a significant jump in terms of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been opportunistic for the telecom service assurance market as digitalization spurred across sectors.

Competitors in the Market

? Broadcom

? Ericsson

? NEC Corporation

? Accenture

? Comarch S.A.

? Huawei

? IBM

? Spirent

? Amdocs

? NETSCOUT

? HPE

? Nokia

? TEOCO

? MYCOM OSI

? EXFO

? Intracom Telecom

? RADCOM

? Anritsu

? VMware

? Centina

? Infovista

? Arris International Limited

? Enghouse Networks

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Telecom Service Assurance industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Telecom Service Assurance sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Telecom Service Assurance output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Telecom Service Assurance output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Telecom Service Assurance market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Telecom Service Assurance market.

Market Segmentation

The global telecom service assurance market segmentation focuses on Solution, Operator Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region.

By Solution

? Products

o Quality and Service Management

o Intelligent Assurance and Analytics

o Fault and Event Management

o Performance Management

? Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

By Operator Type

? Fixed Operator

? Mobile Operator

By Deployment Mode

? On-Premises

? Cloud

By Organization Size

? SMEs

? Large Enterprises

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Telecom Service Assurance Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Telecom Service Assurance Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Telecom Service Assurance Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Size (2023-2032)

