Pico Projector Market 2023 By Leading Key Players, Product Applications In That Region

Global Pico Projector Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global pico projector market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global pico projector market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pico projectors, also referred to as mobile projectors or pocket projectors, are diminutive handheld devices used for projecting videos, images, presentations, and other electronic documents. These projectors are integrated with smartphones, cameras, tablets, notebooks, and any memory device. Consumer electronics, automotive, defense and aerospace, healthcare, educational institutions, gaming, retail, and electronics are some of the major industries where pico projectors are used.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of pico projectors in aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the study period. Apart from that, the flexible design of pico projectors is expected to be opportunistic for the market during the study period. These projectors have built-in speakers and batteries and offer high-resolution images. Apart from that, they are easy to carry and economically viable options for home entertainment purposes. Thus, it will propel the market forward.

Growing technological advancements, such as 2D and 3D portable projectors, are expected to gain traction in the coming years.

Growing disposable income and the growing use of this technology in the business sector are forecast to contribute to the market growth. On the flip side, technological constraints may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for pico projectors reduced dramatically after the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic severely hit the consumer purchasing power, which, in turn, restricted the demand for pico projectors. Moreover, instability in raw material prices and hardships in procurement further limit the pico projector market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific pico projector market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. It is due to the rising disposable income and growing awareness related to the recent developments of the pico projectors. Moreover, the region is home to some renowned industry players, such as Acer, Epson, etc., which will significantly contribute to the market growth.

Growing technological advancements and growing consumer electronics industry will also escalate the growth of the market. Apart from that, the low cost and benefits of pico projectors will drive the pico projector market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Acer

? Epson

? Canon

? Panasonic

? Philips

? Casio

? Infocus

? Sony

? Asus

? Kodak

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Pico Projector industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Pico Projector sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Pico Projector output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Pico Projector output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Pico Projector market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Pico Projector market.

Market Segmentation

The global pico projector market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Component, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

? USB Projector

? Embedded Projector

? Laser Projector

? Media player Projector

? Standalone AR-Based HUD

By Technology

? Liquid Crystal on Silicon

? Laser Beam Steering

? Holographic Laser Projection

? Digital Light Processing Automobile Industry

By Component

? MEMS

? Batteries

? Light Source

? Optics

? Others

By Application

? Aerospace and Defense

? Healthcare

? Automotive

? Consumer Electronics

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

