Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market All Set To Witness Massive Growth During Forecast 2023-2032

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antibiotic susceptibility testing is a method for determining whether an antibiotic is effective against a particular pathogen or family of organisms. Broth microdilution or quick automated instrument procedures are the research techniques that are most frequently employed to analyse the susceptibility of microbes to antibiotics.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of antimicrobial susceptibility will primarily fuel the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. In addition, changes in personalized drugs and growing government policies are expected to benefit the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period.

The growing cases of multi-drug resistance organisms and rising awareness about the benefits of precision medicine will contribute to the growth of the market. According to a study by , nearly 484,000 incident cases of multidrug resistance/ Rifampicin resistance, TB, were recorded in 2018. India accounted for 27% of these cases while 14% of the total cases were recorded in China.

In addition to that, the rising number of awareness campaigns will significantly escalate the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the study period. On the flip side, stringent government policies may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The limited demand from end-users primarily declined the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The entire healthcare sector emphasized the COVID-19 disease, which restricted the R&D in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to the growing R&D activities intending to develop novel automated AST systems. In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing safety issues, and technical developments will drive the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the analysis period. Apart from that, a strong presence of industry players is expected to outline the potential of this regional market during the forecast time frame. The market may also witness significant opportunities due to the well-established precision medicine awareness campaigns, advantageous government initiatives, and an increase in the number of research collaborations.

Competitors in the Market

? Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

? ALIFAX Srl

? Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

? bioMerieux SA

? Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

? Bruker Corp.

? Danaher Corp.

? Merck KGaA

? Scientific Digital Imaging Plc

? Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

? Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

? Susceptibility Testing Disks

? MIC Strips

? Susceptibility Testing Plates

? Automated Laboratory Instruments

? Culture and Growth Media

? Consumables

By Type:

? Antibacterial Testing

? Antifungal Testing

? Antiparasitic Testing

? Others

By Application:

? Diagnostics

? Drug Discovery and Development

? Epidemiology

? Others

By End-user:

? Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

? Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

? Research &Academic Institutes

? Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

