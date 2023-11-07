Companion Diagnostics For Oncology Market With Complete SWOT Analysis By Forecast From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global companion diagnostics for oncology market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1144

A piece of medical equipment known as companion diagnostics is typically an in-vitro device. It provides essential data for establishing the safe and effective administration of another drug or biological product. Companion diagnostics is a subset of pharmacogenomics, which makes use of a person's genetic make-up to forecast drug response or alter therapeutic approaches.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing prevalence of cancer will primarily drive the growth of companion diagnostics for the oncology market during the forecast period. The market may also witness favorable growth opportunities due to the growing healthcare expenditure.

Growing demand for customized medicine will also hasten the growth of companion diagnostics. In addition, the adverse drug reactions and lack of effectiveness will be opportunistic for the companion diagnostics for oncology as it will raise the need to develop precise therapeutic doses in the coming years.

Cost reduction and short clinical trials will escalate the growth of the market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the use of companion diagnostic tests may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The companion diagnostics for oncology market revenue drastically fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic shifted the focus of healthcare bodies and people towards the COVID-19 disease. As a result, developing a novel drug to combat this virus became the first priority. A significant decline in the research in companion diagnostics for oncology, the market witnessed a significant drop.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the companion diagnostics for oncology market, owing to rising funding and grant availability. In addition, quick advancements in precision medicine and the development of innovative technologies and products are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for companion diagnostics for the oncology market. In addition, favorable legislation for companion diagnostics for cancer and rising research and development activities in the region will propel this market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Agilent Technologies, Inc.

? Illumina, Inc.

? QIAGEN N.V.

? Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

? F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

? ARUP Laboratories

? Abbott

? Myriad Genetics, Inc.

? bioMerieux SA

? Invivoscribe, Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market.

Market Segmentation

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market segmentation focuses on Product & Service, Technology, Disease, End-Use, and Region.

By Product & Service

? Product

? Instrument

? Consumables

? Software

? Service

By Technology

? Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

? Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

? Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

? In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

? Other Technologies

By Disease Type

? Breast Cancer

? Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

? Colorectal Cancer

? Leukemia

? Melanoma

? Prostate Cancer

? Others

By End-use

? Hospital

? Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

? Academic Medical Center

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market Size (2023-2032)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market revenues, extending projections until 2032. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Companion Diagnostics for Oncology business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443071929/2796/2023-11-07T00:46:08