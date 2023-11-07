Almond Oil Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Almond Oil market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Almond Oil Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global almond oil market size was US$ 1971.2 million in 2021. The global almond oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 6321.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Almond oil is derived from bitter and sweet almonds and is widely known for its versatility as a carrier oil. Almond oil is a fantastic source of phytosterols and unsaturated fatty acids. It is rich source of vitamin E and has good moisturizing qualities. Almond oil is also rich in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid and is widely used in the treatment of skin conditions, diabetes, kidney issues, facial neuralgia, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

A significant factor boosting the growth of the almond oil market is the increasing demand for aromatherapy. Aromatherapy, which involves the use of essential oils for a variety of health concerns, is gaining significant traction across the globe. In addition, the availability of a wide range of spa patrons will benefit the global almond oil market during the study period.

The growing cosmetics industry will also escalate the demand for almond oil during the study period. Due to the growing need for natural ingredients used in face creams, body lotions, hair creams, and many other goods for cleansing and moisturizing purposes, almond oil is widely utilized in cosmetic items.

On the flip side, the high cost of almond oil may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global almond oil market. The almond oil market was highly impacted by the suspension of industrial activity. Moreover, low consumer confidence, store closures, and declining consumer incomes further affected this global market. Global GDP has altered consumer habits and decreased the need for goods. Travel restrictions by the governments of various nations to stop the coronavirus's spread have resulted in the unavailability of raw materials. Thus, all of these factors indicate the drop market witnessed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific almond oil market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising health concerns of consumers and growing demand for excellent cosmetic products. The demand for spas and massages is also growing in the region, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific almond oil market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Caloy Quality Natural Oils

? Ashwin Fine Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

? Now Foods

? Eden Botanicals

? Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co. Ltd

? BASF

? Mountain Ocean

? Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co. LTD

? Proteco Oils

? Blue Diamond Growers Inc

? Other prominent players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Almond Oil industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Almond Oil sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Almond Oil output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Almond Oil output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Almond Oil market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Almond Oil market.

Market Segmentation

The global almond oil market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

? Sweet Almond Oil

? Bitter Almond Oil

By Application

? Food Preparation

? Cosmetic

? Pharmaceutical

? Others

By Distribution

? Household

? Online Retail

? Food Specialty Store

? Pharmacy

? Cosmetic Discounters

? Department and

? Discount Stores

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

