Food Vacuum Machine Market Estimated To Observe Technological Advancements Further 2023-2032

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global food vacuum machine market size was US$ 12.5 billion in 2021. The global food vacuum machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Before sealing, vacuum packaging removes air from the container. It extends the shelf life of the food product and decreases the volume of the packaged contents. Vacuum packaging machines are commonly used in supermarkets, retail stores, hypermarkets, and other establishments to package food and non-food items. A pouch or bag is inserted into the vacuum nozzle of the device, compressed and locked by the sealing jaw, and the air is then drawn out in accordance with instructions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing demand for ready-to-eat food products will drive the growth of the global food vacuum machine market during the forecast period. The market may also witness potential opportunities due to the busy lifestyle of people. Apart from that, the benefits of packaged food, such as ease of carrying and convenient packaging, will escalate the demand for food vacuum machines in the coming years.

Growing consumer disposable income and benefits of packaged goods, such as high shelf life, no concerns over contamination, and nutritional consistency, will drive the growth of the market. Apart from that, the rising user base on e-commerce websites will also benefit the market throughout the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements will be opportunistic for the food vacuum machine market. For instance, Multivac (Germany) unveiled its new tray sealing and chamber belt machines in 2019. These machines can automatically perform vacuum packaging of food products in film containers. On the flip side, high costs associated with the installation of food vacuum machines may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer lifestyles. The scarcity of food forced people to adopt alternative ways. As a result, the demand for frozen meals increased substantially. The market also witnessed a significant rise in the user base on e-commerce platforms. Thus, it has been beneficial for the food vacuum machine market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food vacuum machine market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing disposable income and significantly rising awareness of hygienic packaging solutions. Apart from that, the large population of the region is expected to benefit the food vacuum machine market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

? Ulma Packaging

? Astrapac

? Electrolux Professional

? Henkelman

? Henkovac International

? Proseal (UK),

? Multivac (Germany),

? Promarks

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Food Vacuum Machine industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Food Vacuum Machine sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Food Vacuum Machine output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Food Vacuum Machine output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Food Vacuum Machine market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Food Vacuum Machine market.

Market Segmentation

The global food vacuum machine market segmentation focuses on Machinery, End-Use, Packaging, Application, and Region.

By Machinery Type

? External Vacuum Sealers

? Chamber Vacuum Machines

? Tray Sealing Machines

? Other Machinery Types

By End-User

? Industrial

? Commercial

? Domestic

By Packaging type

? Rigid

? Semi-Rigid

? Flexible

By Application

? Meat & Sea-Food

? Fruits & Vegetables

? Dairy Products

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

