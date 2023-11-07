Omega-3 Supplements Market Analysis Trends, Explosive High Business Growth And Dynamic Factors By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Omega-3 Supplements market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Omega-3 Supplements Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global omega-3 supplements market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global omega-3 supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1149

Omega-3 can be found in plants, nut oils, fish, and other marine foods like krill and algae. It is an essential requirement of the human body that helps brain to function properly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global omega-3 supplements market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of diseases caused by the deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids.

Apart from that, the rising aging population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases will also prompt the growth of the market.

The introduction of new revenue-generating strategies implemented by large corporations will benefit the market during the forecast period. Further, the cost-effectiveness and convenience of direct purchase will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers.

Other factors, such as growing R&D expenditure, combined with funding from the public and private sectors, are forecast to benefit the market. Apart from that, new product launches are expected to escalate the growth of the market. For instance, KD Pharma brought its new Kardio3 to the market in 2019. It is a mixture of omega-3, vitamin K2, and phytosterols that keeps lipids in check. It also promotes heart and bone health.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the omega-3 supplements market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to the health benefits of omega-3 supplements. Further, the Asia-Pacific omega-3 supplements market is forecast to record potential growth due to the rising consumption of fish oil and growing health consciousness among people. Further, the growing krill fish cultivation, majorly in South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, will bring untapped growth opportunities for the omega 3 supplements market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly highlighted the need to focus on health, which became an opportunity for the omega-3 supplements market. People suddenly became more health-conscious and started adopting healthy practices to strengthen the immune system. Since omega-3 plays an essential role in keeping the body healthy and fit, the demand for supplements increased substantially. Further, the market witnessed major trends such as rising demand for gummies with innovative flavours, which has been beneficial for the omega 3 supplements market.

Competitors in the Market

? Nordic Naturals Inc.

? NutriGold Inc.

? Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

? Pharma Nord B.V.

? i-Health Inc.

? Aker BioMarine AS

? Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

? Pharmavite LLC

? KD Pharma Group

? NOW Foods

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Omega-3 Supplements industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Omega-3 Supplements sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Omega-3 Supplements output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Omega-3 Supplements output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Omega-3 Supplements market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Omega-3 Supplements market.

Market Segmentation

The global omega 3 supplements market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Source

? Fish Oil

? Krill Oil

? Algae Oil

? Others

By Application

? Food & beverage

? Nutraceutical supplement

? Pharmaceutical

? Infant formula

? Others

By End-user

? Adults

? Geriatric

? Pregnant Women

? Children

? Infants

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Omega-3 Supplements Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Omega-3 Supplements Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Omega-3 Supplements Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Omega-3 Supplements Market Size (2023-2032)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Omega-3 Supplements market revenues, extending projections until 2032. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Omega-3 Supplements market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Omega-3 Supplements business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443072359/2796/2023-11-07T00:56:41