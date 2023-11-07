POS Terminal Market Growth, Opportunity And Future Outlook 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the POS Terminal market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global POS Terminal Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global POS terminal market size was US$ 82.9 billion in 2021. The global POS terminal market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1204

Point of sale, or POS, is an automated cash register technology that allows users to track and record customer orders. It also records the information related to geographically dispersed locations and links other systems over a network.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Mobile payment processing allows small retailers to access transaction information. Complex data analytics, the rise of credit card payments, and ever-changing consumer expectations are expected to open doors of opportunity for the POS terminal market during the study period.

Apart from that, retailers are continuously looking for new ways to take advantage of new apps and strategies. Moreover, the rising focus on providing a seamless customer experience is forecast to benefit the POS terminal market during the study period.

The growing user base on mobile apps will encourage the POS terminal market growth during the study period. On the flip side, rising concerns over data security may limit the growth of the POS terminal market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic stimulated automation across the majority of sectors. Thus, it had a favourable impact on the POS terminal market. The automation and robotics industries recorded significant growth during the pandemic. Moreover, the shortage of labourers further triggered the need to adopt technology. As a result, the global POS terminal market recorded significant growth due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific POS terminal market is forecast to record strong growth due to the growing electronic payment industry in the region. Apart from that, the rising retail and food service sectors in the region and growing automation will drive the POS terminal market forward. The market may also record significant growth during the forecast period due to factors like growing usage of mobile POS applications, adoption of new payment platforms, etc.

The POS terminal market will register notable growth in Europe due to the growing use of credit or debit cards. Apart from that, the rising GDP of the European countries and the mobility revolution will be opportunistic for the POS terminal market during the forecast timeframe.

Competitors in the Market

? Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

? NEC Corporation

? Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

? Hewlett-Packard Inc.

? Panasonic Corporation

? NCR Corporation

? VeriFone System, Inc.

? Ingenico Group

? Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

? PAX Technology, Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the POS Terminal industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the POS Terminal sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global POS Terminal output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global POS Terminal output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global POS Terminal market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the POS Terminal market.

Market Segmentation

The global POS terminal market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Deployment, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

? Fixed POS Terminals

? Mobile POS Terminals

By Component Outlook

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

By Deployment Mode Outlook

? Cloud

? On-Premise

By Application Outlook

? Restaurant

? Hospitality

? Healthcare

? Retail

? Warehouse

? Entertainment

? Other

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global POS Terminal Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global POS Terminal Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global POS Terminal Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global POS Terminal Market Size (2023-2032)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level POS Terminal market revenues, extending projections until 2032. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the POS Terminal market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of POS Terminal business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443072924/2796/2023-11-07T01:06:40