Electric Tricycle Market Competitive Insights And Opportunities In Grooming Regions (2023-2032)

The global electric tricycle market size was US$ 3,111.9 million in 2021. The global electric tricycle market is forecast to grow to US$ 12,221.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global e-tricycle market was drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 disease outbreak initially impeded the flow of goods across industries. Manufacturing units recorded a massive shortage of raw materials and laborers. As a result, it affected the global electric tricycle market. Moreover, China, the epicentre of the pandemic, witnessed a sharp decline in economic growth. Thus, it affected the global electric tricycle industry.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific electric tricycle market will hold the largest share during the study period. It is due to the high demographic growth of the region and the presence of a middle and lower-middle-class income population. Apart from that, rising inclination towards electrification of vehicles is forecast to benefit the market during the study period. China is expected to have the largest contribution to the electric tricycle market, followed by India. Moreover, the government of India is making significant efforts to spur the adoption of electricity-powered vehicles. Thus, it will boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific electric tricycle market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Electric tricycles offer great stability and convenience compared to conventional motorcycles. Apart from that, they are energy efficient and cut the cost of fuel associated with traditional vehicles. Thus, all of these benefits will primarily drive the growth of the electric tricycle market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the outperforming performance of electric tricycle is expected to open new doors of opportunity for the overall electric tricycle market in the coming years.

Growing disposable income and an increasing inclination towards electric vehicles will benefit the electric tricycle market during the forecast period. Apart from that, rising efforts in the advancement of Lithium-Ion batteries will benefit the manufacturers.

The steadily growing advancements in electric tricycles will also benefit the electric tricycle market during the study period. For instance, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) unveiled its first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Kolkata recently. More advancements in this sector are expected to stimulate the demand for electric tricycles in the coming years.

On the flip side, high costs of electric tricycles may limit the market's growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Piaggio

? Toyota

? Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

? Arcimoto

? ElectraMeccanica

? Elio Motors, Inc.

? Tork Motors Pvt. Ltd.

? Atelier Girfalco Limitee

? Riese & Muller GmbH

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Electric Tricycle industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Electric Tricycle sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Electric Tricycle output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Electric Tricycle output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Electric Tricycle market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Electric Tricycle market.

Market Segmentation

The global electric tricycle market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

? Folding electric tricycle

? Non-folding electric tricycle

By Application

? Cargo electric tricycle

? Passenger electric tricycle

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

