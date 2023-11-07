Video On Demand (Vod) Market Growth, Opportunity And Future Outlook 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Video On Demand (Vod) market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Video On Demand (Vod) Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global video on demand (VoD) market size was US$ 48.9 billion in 2021. The global video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to grow to US$ 156.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

With the help of a system called "Video on Demand," users can select the appropriate video content and watch it whenever it's convenient on a device that can play videos. Users typically have a number of access options from video providers, including the option to subscribe to basic content and buy more premium viewing.

Factors Influencing the Market

Video-on-demand services are growing in popularity as people are inclining more toward online streaming services. Unlike traditional TV or broadcasting, video on demand (VOD) offers flexibility, convenience, and easy connectivity. Apart from that, the low cost of video on demand (VoD) and availability of a wide variety of content is expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The fact that VOD requires only a high-speed broadband internet connection and a smart device will fuel the growth of the video on demand (VoD) market. Apart from that, it also benefits the students and educators as they get a platform to share their knowledge and provide tutorials.

Growing disposable income will escalate the growth of the video-on-demand (VoD) market. On the contrary, growing cases of piracy may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for video on demand (VoD). Due to remote education and work culture, people became more inclined towards entertainment. As a result, various video-on-demand (VoD) platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, registered a substantial boom in the user base. Thus, the COVID-19 disease outbreak has been opportunistic for the video-on-demand (VoD) market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing internet penetration. According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, Asia-Pacific is home to nearly 50% of the total internet user in the world.

North America will also have a significant contribution due to the rising adoption of smartphones. Apart from that, the region is home to some renowned industry players, such as Netflix Inc., , Inc., YouTube, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the video on-demand (VoD) market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Netflix Inc.

? , Inc.

? Youtube

? HBO Home Entertainment Inc.

? Apple Inc.

? Cisco Systems, Inc.

? Comcast Corp.

? VUDU Inc.

? IndieFlix

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Video On Demand (Vod) industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Video On Demand (Vod) sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Video On Demand (Vod) output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Video On Demand (Vod) output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Video On Demand (Vod) market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Video On Demand (Vod) market.

Market Segmentation

The global video on demand (VoD) market segmentation focuses on Solution, Monetization Model, Application, Device, and Region.

By Solution Outlook

? Pay-TV

? OTT Services

? IPTV

By Monetization Model Outlook

? Transaction-Based

? Subscription-Based

? Advertising-Based

By Application Outlook

? Media & Entertainment and Gaming

? Education & Training

? Live Events and Sport

? Other Applications

By Device Outlook

? Laptop/Computer

? Smartphone

? Smart TV

? Tablets

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Video On Demand (Vod) Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Video On Demand (Vod) Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Video On Demand (Vod) Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Video On Demand (Vod) Market Size (2023-2032)

