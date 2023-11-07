Sports Sponsorship Market Competitive Insights And Opportunities In Grooming Regions (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Sports Sponsorship market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Sports Sponsorship Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global sports sponsorship market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global sports sponsorship market is forecast to grow to US$ 109.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In sports, sponsorship is common at all levels. For instance, athletes may receive substantial sums of money for branded equipment or specific apparel, or school teams may have a sponsored squad. Sports sponsorships can be recognized in several ways, including as the brand emblem that is printed on the uniform of a sports team.

Factors Influencing the Market

There is sponsorship at every level of a sport. School teams may have sponsored teams, and outstanding athletes may be compensated handsomely to use branded gear or specific clothing. The growing interest of people in sports is expected to drive the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. Apart from that, the fact that both sides profit from the arrangement will fuel the growth of the global sports sponsorship market.

Sports sponsorship allows sports organizations to manage the event efficiently. Through sports sponsorship, athletes and sports event organizers can pay more attention to training and preparation than sponsorship. Thus, it will drive the demand for sports sponsorship during the study period.

The benefits of sports sponsorships, such as raising awareness of the company or brand, tax rebates, efficient advertisement of products and services, attractive rewards, media exposure, and growth in revenue or sales, will accelerate the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. In addition to that, the rising trend of e-sports will be opportunistic for the sports sponsorship market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for sports sponsorship recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The growth of the market was impeded by the stringent government regulations to curb the virus's spread. The COVID-19 infection spread abruptly, wreaking havoc over almost every industry vertical. Social distancing, regular use of masks, etc., could be difficult in sports events. As a result, various sports events were either postponed or cancelled. Thus, it hampered the growth of the sports sponsorship market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sports sponsorship market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising trend of e-sports in the region. It is due to the rising trend of sports sponsorship in the region. For instance, Tata replaced Vivo as the IPL's title sponsor in January 2022. Apart from that, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Tata company have also inked a partnership deal for the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons' title sponsorship. Thus, the growing interest of leading companies in sports sponsorship is expected to fuel the growth of this regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Adidas

? Nike, Inc

? PepsiCo

? Rolex

? The Coca-Cola Company

? Tata

? Jio

? Puma

? Samsung

? Castrol

? Intel

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Sports Sponsorship industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Sports Sponsorship sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Sports Sponsorship output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Sports Sponsorship output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Sports Sponsorship market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Sports Sponsorship market.

Market Segmentation

The global sports sponsorship market segmentation focuses on Sponsorship, Application, Sports Type, and Region.

By Sponsorship Type Outlook

? Signage

? Digital Activation

? Club and Venue Activation

? Others

By Application Outlook

? Competition Sponsorship

? Training Sponsorship

? Others

By Sports Type Outlook

? Basketball

? Cricket

? Volleyball

? Football

? Baseball

? Tennis

? Hockey

? E-sports

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

