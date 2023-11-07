Data Fabric Market Ongoing Demand, Recent, Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Data Fabric market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Data Fabric Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global data fabric market size was US$ 1,251.2 million in 2021. The global data fabric market is forecast to grow to US$ 10,151.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A framework for managing mixed data is called data fabric. Data fabric successfully mixes both current and past data. It is a software-enabled strategy that enables enterprises to link significant storage resources with data management, including on-premises and cloud storage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and education are facing crucial challenges due to the disturbance in the supply chain, production plants, and limitations on in-house staff capacity. Thus, remote working options and digital transformation have significantly changed in response to pandemic situations. To offer flexible payment plans for mortgages and loans, banks have turned to remote sales. In many places, schools have switched to entirely online instruction and digital classrooms. With the help of elastic regulation, doctors have begun providing telemedicine. A significant rise in the demand for data accessibility, and business agility, has potentially strengthened the scope of the data fabric market. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the data fabric market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is forecast to dominate the data fabric market due to the rising IT spending capability of the developing countries like India, China, Japan, etc. Further, the rising deployment of advanced technologies is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific data fabric market forward during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The volume and diversity of business data generated by the proliferation of connected devices have expanded correspondingly. For instance, sensors and cameras are used to track location and continuously monitor space. As a result, organizations now have a much greater need to get valuable insights from the collected data, which in turn is driving the use of data analytics across businesses.

Data fabric is frequently used as an addition to the analytics framework, which is in charge of managing and integrating data from various sources in a single environment. As a result, during the projected period, the use of big data analytics will grow significantly.

Big data solutions that curate data and offer immediate access to information are preferred by businesses. Data accessibility has replaced the necessity for big data platforms with quick data accessibility architectures like data fabric. Moreover, the market is expected to experience potential opportunities because data fabric offers a comprehensive strategy to handle data safely. As a result, it will boost the growth of the data fabric market during the study period.

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Data Fabric industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Data Fabric sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Data Fabric output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Data Fabric output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Data Fabric market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Data Fabric market.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Outlook

? On-Premises

? Cloud

By Type Outlook

? Disk-based Data Fabric

? In-memory Data Fabric

By Enterprise Size Outlook

? Small and Medium Enterprises

? Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

? BFSI

? Telecommunications & IT

? Retail & Ecommerce

? Healthcare

? Manufacturing

? Government

? Energy & Utilities

? Media & Entertainment

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

