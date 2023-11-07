Container And Kubernetes Security Market Advance Technology And Trends 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Container and Kubernetes Security market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global container and Kubernetes security market size was US$ 928.0 million in 2021. The global container and Kubernetes security market are forecast to grow to US$ 8,232.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud-native network technology, called Kubernetes and containers, is used to advance conventional network technologies. In addition, container security is seen as a specific set of security technologies used to ensure that container safety features like supply chain, software, runtime and infrastructure protection operate as intended. On the other hand, containers are standardized software units used to bundle up code and all of its dependencies. In addition, the cloud-native computing foundation (CNCF) hosts the open-source Kubernetes security technology, an orchestration engine used to scale, automate marshalling, and manage containerized applications.

Factors Influencing the Market

Using a microservices architecture, the application is divided into a number of services that are designed to carry out certain tasks. Additionally, the microservices architecture was created to get beyond the limitations of traditional modules. The technology is used to provide all of the capabilities needed to operate an application on IoT devices with limited resources. Thus, such benefits of the technology are forecast to fuel the growth of the container and Kubernetes security market during the forecast period.

The fact that Kubernetes technology supports microservices architecture will drive the container and Kubernetes security market forward. Apart from that, industries, such as manufacturing, utility, social media, automotive, and retail, are using microservices-based containers and Kubernetes security technology to enhance data security and enable safe data share. As a result, it will positively affect the container and Kubernetes security market during the study period.

On the contrary, complexity in managing the cloud environment may limit the growth of the container and Kubernetes security market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on various industries, including retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. However, the container and Kubernetes security industry witnessed a positive influence of the pandemic as the enterprises started adopting cloud computing.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on work from home has positively influenced the demand for cloud computing environment. As a result, the global container application technology in the manufacturing sector has recorded a significant hike, owing to a surge in demand for digital infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, Asia Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share as enterprises in this region are adapting to the growing digitalization. Apart from that, growing awareness about the potential of the Kubernetes security technology as it can efficiently manage resource-intensive workloads, secure infrastructure effectively, etc., will drive the market forward. Growing awareness about cloud computing technology aimed at enhancing resource utilization will contribute to the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

? StackRox

? Qualys

? Alert Logic

? Sysdig

? Trend Micro

? Twist lock

? Aqua Security

? Capsule8

? Cloud Passage

? Nev Vector

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Container and Kubernetes Security industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Container and Kubernetes Security sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Container and Kubernetes Security output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Container and Kubernetes Security output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Container and Kubernetes Security market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Container and Kubernetes Security market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

? Cloud

? On-premises

By Component Outlook

? Container Security Platform

? Services

o Implementation & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Consulting Services

By Organization Size Outlook

? Small & Medium Enterprises

? Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

? BFSI

? Retail & Consumer Goods

? Healthcare & Life Science

? Manufacturing

? IT & Telecommunication

? Government & Public sector

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

