Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities And Analysis 2023 To 2032

The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market size was US$ 12,298.8 million in 2021. The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market is forecast to grow to US $22,599.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A stolen vehicle recovery device is basically an anti-theft device. It is used to locate a stolen or lost vehicle with the use of radio frequency technology. Special computers are used by the police to track the car by sending radio signals. Once sent, the signals efficiently activate the car's vehicle recovery system, enabling police to track down the vehicle.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stolen vehicle recovery systems market recorded a sharp drop in terms of revenue. Due to the pandemic, the demand for automobiles decreased steeply. Moreover, governments also imposed travel restrictions, which further reduced the chances of automobile theft. In addition, the pandemic affected the financial stability of people, which, in turn, decreased consumer confidence. As a result, it hampered the growth of the stolen vehicle recovery systems market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific stolen vehicle recovery systems market is estimated to hold the largest share, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry. The rising cases of automotive theft and the growing production facilities in the region are expected to drive the demand for stolen vehicle recovery systems during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The rapidly growing automotive sector is expected to drive the demand for stolen vehicle recovery systems during the forecast period. In addition, rising cases of theft and growing government spending in the sector are expected to benefit the stolen vehicle recovery systems market during the study period.

Apart from that, growing advancements in stolen vehicle recovery systems are forecast to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period. IoT devices and networks consume low power and are easy to install in the vehicle. These advantages will bolster the market growth. Apart from that, Continental AG unveiled its in-vehicle server in 2019. Thus, such strategic moves will propel the stolen vehicle recovery systems market forward.

Growing disposable income and rising demand for advanced safety features in vehicles will accelerate the growth of the stolen vehicle recovery systems market.

Competitors in the Market

? HELLA GmbH & Co.

? KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH,

? Valeo

? Continental AG,

? Denso Corporation,

? Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

? OMRON Corporation,

? ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd.

? Tokairika, Co., Ltd.

? Lear Corporation,

? Spireon

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems market.

Market Segmentation

The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market segmentation focuses on components, vehicles, technology, and regions.

By Component

? Ultrasonic Intruder Protection System (UIP)

? Backup Battery Siren (BBS)

? Central Locking System

? Automatic Collision Detection System

? Automatic Driver Recognition System (ADRS)

? Remote Keyless Entry System

? Others

By Vehicle Type

? Passenger Vehicle

? Commercial Vehicles

By Technology

? Ultrasonic

? Radio Frequency Identification (RFI)

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

