Hyperscale Data Center Market Leading Players Forecast, Status And Research Report By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Hyperscale Data Center market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global hyperscale data center market size was US$ 35.1 billion in 2021. The global hyperscale data center market is forecast to grow to US$ 191.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for hyperscale data centers expanded due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With more people working from home and more companies switching from traditional to cloud-based data storage, COVID-19 has given the cloud more advantages than ever before. This has created a profitable growth opportunity for the market. Apart from that, the demand for digital services and OTT streaming services providers significantly increased. Additionally, hyperscale data center architecture decreased the video stream latency and enhances end-to-end video streaming capabilities. As a result of all of these factors, the market for hyperscale data centers witnessed a significant boom in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large-segment enterprises in the region. In addition, North America is holding the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the rising usage of cloud-based computing in the region. Apart from that, fast-expanding digitalization is forecast to bolster the market growth during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The adoption of hyperscale data centers offers various benefits to the users. It primarily decreases the total cost of ownership because of optimal hardware infrastructure utilization. Apart from that, the low cost and great performance of hyperscale data centers will also contribute to the market growth during the study period.

All firms try to increase their overall energy efficiency, which is a fundamental factor driving the hyperscale data center market. Companies look for data centers that consume the least amount of energy and have the least negative environmental effects. The need for energy-efficient hyperscale data centers is growing as a result of the pressure to reduce electricity costs. High-density blade servers and storage systems in data centers offer more compute power per watt of energy used. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Intel Corporation

? Nlyte Software

? Sandisk Corporation

? Avago Technologies

? Cisco Systems, Inc.

? Hewlett-Packard

? Ericsson

? Cavium, Inc.

? International Business Machines Corporation

? Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Hyperscale Data Center industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Hyperscale Data Center sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Hyperscale Data Center output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Hyperscale Data Center output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Hyperscale Data Center market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Hyperscale Data Center market.

Market Segmentation

The global hyperscale data center market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User, Data Center, Industry, and Region.

By Component

? Solution

o Server

o Storage

o Networking

o Software

? Service

o Consulting

o Installation and deployment

o Maintenance and support

By End-User

? Cloud providers

? Colocation providers

? Enterprises

By Data Center Size

? Small and medium-sized data centers

? Large data centers

By Industry

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

? IT and telecom

? Retail

? Research and academics

? Government and defense

? Media and entertainment

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Hyperscale Data Center Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size (2023-2032)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Hyperscale Data Center market revenues, extending projections until 2032. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Hyperscale Data Center market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Hyperscale Data Center business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

