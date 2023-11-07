Glass Packaging Market Technology Advancement And Trends 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Glass Packaging market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Glass Packaging Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global glass packaging market size was US$ 61.3 billion in 2021. The global glass packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 86.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Glass is considered good for packaging purposes, especially for consumers who are concerned about their health. It protects the food from environmental changes and preserves its taste, nutrition, and flavour. Glass packaging is made from all-natural, eco-sustainable raw materials.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various sectors. However, the glass packaging industry recorded potential growth. End-use sectors of glass packaging, such as medical, food, and beverage, saw a significant increase in revenue. As a result, it also boosted the growth of the glass packaging market. The demand for medicine bottles, food jars, bottles, etc., increased to preserve the food from contamination and virus risk. Moreover, the long-term benefits of glass packaging, including its reusability, are forecast to drive the market forward during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific glass packaging market is forecast to record significant growth due to the rapidly growing population of the region. Apart from that, glass bottles are widely used in alcohol packaging. The rising consumption of alcohol will fuel the growth of this regional market. Apart from that, the rising medical sector and the growing food and beverage industry will trigger the demand for glass packaging. China is forecast to be the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The use of glass bottles to pack liquid medications and prevent them from contamination will drive the market forward.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The global glass packaging market will be driven by factors like increasing demand for safe and healthier products; a rising number of innovative technologies for embossing and shaping; and growing demand for eco-friendly products. Apart from that, the rapidly growing food and beverage sector will offer ample growth opportunities for the glass packaging market during the study period.

The growing awareness about the benefits of glass packaging, such as it is recyclable and prevents the product from contaminations. Moreover, it also protects the product from environmental changes, which makes it suitable for a variety of products, such as medication, alcohol, etc. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the glass packaging market during the study period.

Growing number of launches in the medical, food & beverage industry will accelerate the market growth. For instance, AB InBev unveiled the lightest beer bottle in 2022, mainly for commercial production.

Competitors in the Market

? Ardagh Group S.A.

? Couronne Co., Inc.

? Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

? Koa Glass Co., Ltd.

? PGP Glass Private Limited

? Amcor Ltd

? Gerresheimer

? Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

? Owens Illinois Inc

? Piramal Glass Limited

? Saint-Gobain

? Heinz-Glas

? Wiegand-Glas

? Vidrala SA

? Vitro Packaging

? Bormioli Rocco Spa

? AB InBev

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Glass Packaging industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Glass Packaging sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Glass Packaging output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Glass Packaging output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Glass Packaging market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Glass Packaging market.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use Industries Outlook

? Food

? Beverage

? Personal Care

? Healthcare

? Household care

? Others

By Product Type Outlook

? Sand

? Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash)

? Calcium Carbonate (Limestone)

? Cullet

By Composition Outlook

? Iron Pyrite

? Iron Oxide

? Cobalt Oxide

? Selenium

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Glass Packaging Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Glass Packaging Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Glass Packaging Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Glass Packaging Market Size (2023-2032)

