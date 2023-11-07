Dialysis Market Future Growth With Technology And Current Trends 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Dialysis market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Dialysis Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global dialysis market size was US$ 94,349.60 million in 2021. The global dialysis market is forecast to grow to US$ 142,631.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dialysis is the medical process of removing waste products like creatinine and urea from the blood and restore the electrolyte balance. It is widely adopted for treating end-stage renal disease and kidney transplants.

Factors Influencing the Market

Obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are some of the chronic diseases that have a strong link to lifestyle choices. According to National Renal Foundation (NKF) reports, diabetes and high blood pressure issues were largely detected in 75% of instances of kidney from that, one of the most significant causes of kidney failure is diabetes. In 2019, 463 million adults worldwide had diabetes, and by 2045, that figure is projected to climb to 700 million, according to the data from International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, Ninth Edition. The growth in diabetes cases is expected to have a favourable impact on the dialysis market during the study period.

Growing healthcare expenditure and rising technological advancements are expected to open doors of opportunity for the market during the study period. On the flip side, concerns related to reimbursement policy in emerging nations may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Dialysis patients were more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease. As a result, patients avoided visiting dialysis units or healthcare centers until necessary. However, the precautions taken by the units boosted the growth of the global dialysis market.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific dialysis market is forecast to hold the largest share due to the large population base of the region. In addition, the growing cases of chronic & lifestyle diseases are expected to surge the growth of the dialysis market during the forecast period.

Europe will also record potential growth due to the rising prevalence of ESRD disease. Apart from that, changing demographic trends among the European population and the rising geriatric population will be opportunistic for the dialysis market during the study period. Since elderly people face more danger of losing their normal renal function, the number of kidney patients choosing dialysis is expected to rise, which will benefit the market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

? Baxter International Inc.

? Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

? Nipro Corporation

? B Braun Melsungen AG

? Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

? Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

? Angiodynamics Inc.

? Asahi Kasei Corp.

? Davita

? Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Dialysis industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Dialysis sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Dialysis output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Dialysis output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Dialysis market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Dialysis market.

Market Segmentation

The global dialysis market segmentation focuses on Type, Product and Service, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

? Hemodialysis

o Conventional Hemodialysis

o Short Daily Hemodialysis

o Nocturnal Hemodialysis

? Peritoneal Dialysis

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product and Services Outlook

? Equipment

o Dialysis Machines

o Water Treatment Systems

o Others Dialysis Equipment

? Consumables

o Dialyzers

o Catheters

o Other Dialysis Consumables

? Dialysis Drugs

? Services

By End-Users Outlook

? In-center Dialysis

? Home Dialysis

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

