Dental Burs And Endodontic Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities And Analysis 2023 To 2032

The global dental burs and endodontic market size was US$ 1,341.5 million in 2021. The global dental burs and endodontic market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,313.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental burs are used in dental care hospitals to carry out treatment processes. These medical devices are manufactured from tungsten carbide and diamond particles. Endodontics is the branch of odontology that encompasses dental pulp treatment, dental trauma, endodontic surgery, cracked teeth, and root canal therapy.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the global dental burs and the endodontic market as various dental care centers were restructured into COVID-19 treatment centers to increase the hospital capacity. Moreover, raw materials required for dental burs were mostly unavailable due to supply chain disruptions. As a result, it affected the dental burs and endodontic market. Apart from that, extended lockdown further hampered the demand for oral treatments. According to data published by Oral health, dental practices was also declined by nearly 46% in 2021.

Factors Influencing the Market

Advancement in research and development activities is forecast to benefit the dental burs and endodontic market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of dental trauma, cracked teeth, and other diseases will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the market. Apart from that, the rising geriatric population is expected to escalate the market growth as elderly people are more prone to dental problems.

However, the lack of skilled dental professionals may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific dental burs and the endodontic market is estimated to record notable growth due to the presence of a wide range of players operating in the dental burs and endodontic market. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of dental disease, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about oral health are expected to benefit this regional market during the study period. According to data by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the older population in Asia-Pacific is forecast to increase three-fold in the coming years. The numbers are expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Thus, it will benefit the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

? Mani Inc.

? 3M

? Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.

? Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co., Ltd

? Tri Hawk, Inc.

? Global Top Inc.

? Golden Star Medical Co Ltd.

? Shinwon Dental Co Ltd.

? Feihuan Medical Instruments Co Ltd.

? Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd.

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dental burs and endodontic market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Outlook

? Diamond Burs

o Round Shape Diamond Burs

o Pear-Shaped Diamond Burs

o Cross-Cut Tapered Diamond Burs

o Others Diamond Burs

? Carbide Burs

o Round Shape Carbide Burs

o Pear-Shaped Carbide Burs

o Cross-Cut Tapered Carbide Burs

o Others Carbide Burs

? Endodontic Stainless Steel Files

? Endodontic NITI Alloy Files

By Distribution Channel Outlook

? E-Commerce Website

? Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

